Lindsay general fund reassumes $6.3M in debt

But finally, after two years, and a slew of staff and organizational changes, Lindsay City Council passed a resolution and plan intended to claw their way out of their less than advantageous position. Unfortunately, part of the plan will undo $6.3 million in loans that they had previously relieved their general fund of in February 2019.

You can’t do that

The most important item that needed to be handled right away during their Nov. 9 city council meeting was approving a corrective action plan, complete with monthly benchmarks well into 2022.

The plan outlines the specific actions Lindsay will take to address the conditions that caused the state auditor to designate them as high risk. Most important on the list was the mandate that Lindsay reverse $6.3 million it improperly transferred from their enterprise funds to their general fund. That essentially amounts to an additional $6.3 million of debt that the city’s general fund was not accounting to pay back.

The $6.3 million were considered a loan from the enterprise funds to the general fund, until February 2019. Under former city manager Bill Ziegler and former finance director Bret Harmon the city attempted to relieve $6.3 million it owed to a slew of their own enterprise funds by converting those loans into transfers, which do not need to be repaired. The move at the time was intended to help Lindsay remove some of their longstanding findings from their annual audit. It was also intended to give the city a better opportunity at borrowing money if they needed.

At that point in their financial history, it was obvious that the city was struggling mightily. According to a February 2019 city staff report, Harmon stated that the city was “functionally bankrupt” in their current position, which became the impetus for the loan to transfer conversion. But as the state auditor has stated, the city can’t do that.

As of next February, the city needs to reestablish loans to the streets fund, park improvements fund, water fund, sewer fund, refuse fund, wastewater cap reserve fund, curb and gutter fund and storm drain system fund. And the city must develop and implement a plan to repay those funds. How that will impact the general fund moving forward is currently unclear.

Other items of note

On top of adding a $6.3 million burden to their general fund, Lindsay also has until February 2022 to adopt a policy for long range financial planning that, at a minimum, identifies the forecast period for the plan, the funds it will include, efforts the city will make to increase revenues and decrease expenditures, and the frequency it will be reviewed and propose any updates to the city council.

The state auditor has already recommended that the city make prudent investments with their American Rescue Plan Act funding, by April 2022. Lindsay has already worked on at least a preliminary plan for the $3.2 million ARPA allotment. In September city staff recommended $1.4 million in their water fund, and another $600,000 in their sewer fund. With that money they hope to knock out capital improvement projects until the money runs out. Tanner added that investing in those projects helps keep rates lower for residents.