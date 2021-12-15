Nunes leaves congress for Trump during redistricting efforts

For starters, according to state law the governor “shall issue a proclamation, within 14 calendar days of the occurrence of the vacancy, [and call] a special election.” Nunes’ statement doesn’t set an exact date when he’ll be leaving office, leaving a special election date unclear.

“Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” a Dec. 6 press release from Nunes’ office states.

Still, according to state law, a special election to fill a vacancy for Congress, “shall be conducted on a Tuesday at least 126 days, but not more than 140 days, following the issuance of an election proclamation by the governor.”

There is a carve out in the law that states an election for congress could be conducted within 200 days following the governor’s proclamation, “in order to consolidate the election or the primary election with an election occurring wholly or partially within the same territory where the vacancy exists.” But it is unclear whether that applies because candidates for Nunes seat will be running to represent the current 22nd Congressional District of California, and not the district it is going to become.

Redistricting in California is already underway and final district maps have to be certified by the California Secretary of State by Dec. 27. The district that Nunes represents until the end of the year—and who ever will represent it after him until next December—may drastically change according to current map proposal. Instead of the district’s urban center being Visalia, the newly proposed district includes all of the city of Fresno, as well as Selma, Reedley, Sanger and Kingsburg in Fresno County and the cities of Dinuba, Tulare, Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay and Woodlake. And then splits Visalia.

If that map is certified by the Secretary of State, the political lean from Republican to Democrat could be quite severe. Whoever succeeds Nunes will represent the current congressional district until next December after the 2022 midterm election, but could also run for the newly formed district as well, perhaps as an incumbent if they live in the district. Representatives do not have to live in the districts they represent.

Meanwhile, candidates not seeking to succeed Nunes may wait until the new district is certified, and spend all of their campaign cash on the 2022 primary instead of dividing their efforts to attempt to win a special election for a district that won’t exist in less than a year.