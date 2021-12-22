ACLU alleges prenatal care violations at county jails

ACLU pens letter to Sheriff Boudraux, Sheriff’s Office urging immediate action on policies and actions violating rights of pregnant incarcerated women in Tulare County jails
TULARE COUNTY – The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU) has accused Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) of hosting “severely inadequate and unlawful provisions” of prenatal care in Tulare County jails, and violated three women’s constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
In a letter to Boudreaux, the ACLU said in the past year they have heard testimony from three pregnant women incarcerated in Tulare County jails who were unable to obtain prenatal medical services they were legally entitled to. The ACLU said all three were diagnosed as high-risk pregnancies, and all three have since been released to carry out their pregnancies upon ACLU sharing information with the Tulare County Superior Court.
AB 732, which went into effect Jan. 2021, states that jails in California are required to comply with highly specific statutory requirements to ensure that incarcerated pregnant persons receive timely and adequate prenatal care and postpartum support.
If an incarcerated person is confirmed to be pregnant, then the jail must ensure that they are scheduled for pregnancy examination by a physician, nurse practitioner, certified nurse midwife or physician assistant within 7 days of their arrival at the jail. At a minimum, the pregnancy examination must include:
- A determination of the gestational age of the pregnancy with the estimated due date
- A plan of care
- If needed, the ordering of prenatal lab and diagnostic studies
To avoid formal proceedings, The ACLU stated in their letter that they strongly urge TCSO to immediately revise their policies regarding pregnancy care to comply fully with California Penal Code and to train jail staff to follow the policies to ensure people in Tulare County jails have full access to prenatal care.
Pregnancies in peril
The ACLU makes their case on three women recently incarcerated in Tulare County jails:
Alexandra Meza was incarcerated at Bob Wiley Detention Facility in Visalia starting Oct. 19, 2020. She had been diagnosed with placenta previa—a problem of pregnancy in which the placenta grows in the lowest part of the womb and covers all or part of the opening to the cervix—and gestational diabetes. At the time of her incarceration, she was at risk of an emergency C-section and early delivery.
A month after she was taken to a hospital after three days of continuous bleeding, Meza was released from jail by a judge so that she could access needed medical treatment.
Janielle Ausherman was incarcerated starting Jan. 17, 2021, during a high-risk pregnancy. After her first visit appointment with an obstetrician, she was informed that she had serious complications with her pregnancy, that she would need to deliver early via C-section and that she was at risk for a number of emergency pregnancy conditions, including superimposed preeclampsia—characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to organ systems, which can lead to serious or fatal complications for the pregnant person and their baby—and placental abruption, a serious complication that causes bleeding during the second half of pregnancy.
After complaining to the jail of elevated blood pressure for four days, Ausherman was able to see a doctor, who told her she should have arrived at the hospital much sooner, and was forced to spend 24 hours in the ER until her condition stabilized. She was referred to a maternal fetal specialist, with an urgent request that the appointment occur within one week. The appointment was never made, and Ausherman was not able to see a specialist at any point during her incarceration. It took the jail almost a month to provide her with the high blood pressure medication she had been prescribed in the ER.
Ausherman was released from jail by a Tulare County Superior Court judge April 9, 2021 to receive needed prenatal care.
J.A.—her initials are used in place of her full name within the ACLU filing—was incarcerated at Bob Wiley while suffering from severe pregnancy complications: placenta previa and gestational diabetes, as well as early contractions and swelling in her legs. She was never able to see the maternal specialist that her doctor recommended while incarcerated and at one point was so severely swollen that she lost the ability to walk.
J.A. was released from the Jail on Feb. 24, 2021, under a medical emergency care modification hearing. When she was released, she was able to meet with a doctor who gave her a progesterone shot to prevent early delivery.
In their letter, ACLU states that TCSO and Wellpath—the private health care contractor for the Bob Wiley Detention Facility—failed to provide treatment to Meza, Ausherman and J.A. within the mandated treatment timeframes. The ACLU said multiple doctors expressed that they could only see their patients at monthly intervals and that they had no control over scheduling follow-up appointments.
Ausherman and J.A. were not able to see their OBGYN for an initial visit until at least a month of incarceration. Meza was not able to see her OBGYN for at least a month after her initial visit.
“The lack of prenatal care was not only beyond the punishment that is permissible under the federal constitution, but demonstrated a deliberate indifference to the care of pregnant people in its refusal to provide for critical medical needs,” the ACLU letter states.