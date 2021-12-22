ACLU alleges prenatal care violations at county jails

Pregnancies in peril

The ACLU makes their case on three women recently incarcerated in Tulare County jails:

Alexandra Meza was incarcerated at Bob Wiley Detention Facility in Visalia starting Oct. 19, 2020. She had been diagnosed with placenta previa—a problem of pregnancy in which the placenta grows in the lowest part of the womb and covers all or part of the opening to the cervix—and gestational diabetes. At the time of her incarceration, she was at risk of an emergency C-section and early delivery.

A month after she was taken to a hospital after three days of continuous bleeding, Meza was released from jail by a judge so that she could access needed medical treatment.

Janielle Ausherman was incarcerated starting Jan. 17, 2021, during a high-risk pregnancy. After her first visit appointment with an obstetrician, she was informed that she had serious complications with her pregnancy, that she would need to deliver early via C-section and that she was at risk for a number of emergency pregnancy conditions, including superimposed preeclampsia—characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to organ systems, which can lead to serious or fatal complications for the pregnant person and their baby—and placental abruption, a serious complication that causes bleeding during the second half of pregnancy.

After complaining to the jail of elevated blood pressure for four days, Ausherman was able to see a doctor, who told her she should have arrived at the hospital much sooner, and was forced to spend 24 hours in the ER until her condition stabilized. She was referred to a maternal fetal specialist, with an urgent request that the appointment occur within one week. The appointment was never made, and Ausherman was not able to see a specialist at any point during her incarceration. It took the jail almost a month to provide her with the high blood pressure medication she had been prescribed in the ER.

Ausherman was released from jail by a Tulare County Superior Court judge April 9, 2021 to receive needed prenatal care.