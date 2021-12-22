County fire department to secure North Fork, Mineral King evac routes

Tulare County Board of Supervisors approves over $600k to clear trees for hazardous fuel reduction to secure North Fork, Mineral King evacuation routes
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Fire Department will be doing some forest management thanks to a CAL FIRE grant.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved over $600,000 in funding from the CAL FIRE California Climate Investment Grant for the county fire department to clear out dead or dying trees, hazardous fuel—vegetation—and fire prevention planning and education in the North Fork and Mineral King areas.
The goal will be to reduce vegetation and fuel within 40 feet of either side of the roadway, creating an approximately 110 feet-wide area to secure the only evacuation route in the North Fork and Mineral King areas.
The majority of the areas proposed for these projects are in high or very high fire severity zones. The overriding goal is to reduce the spread of wildland fire from Mineral King Road and North Fork Drive into urban areas and vice versa.