County fire department to secure North Fork, Mineral King evac routes

Tulare County Board of Supervisors approves over $600k to clear trees for hazardous fuel reduction to secure North Fork, Mineral King evacuation routes

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Fire Department will be doing some forest management thanks to a CAL FIRE grant.

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved over $600,000 in funding from the CAL FIRE California Climate Investment Grant for the county fire department to clear out dead or dying trees, hazardous fuel—vegetation—and fire prevention planning and education in the North Fork and Mineral King areas.