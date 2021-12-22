Holiday surge and omicron variant loom over Tulare County

Amid renewed mask mandate indoors, COVID-19 omicron variant begins run in U.S., Tulare County almost certainly in the crosshairs
TULARE COUNTY – Like waking up in the thick of the morning tule fog, Tulare County has found itself in a haze and fatigue around an anticipated winter COVID-19 surge and Governor Gavin Newsom’s Dec. 15 to Jan. 15 indoor mask mandate.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Tulare County with 49 total as of Dec. 20, but the severely virulent and seemingly unavoidable omicron tsunami has yet to reach the proverbial shores of California and the Central Valley.
To those who see the county’s low, 3.4% positivity rate and declining hospitalizations and question why the governor has slapped a mask mandate back on Californians, Tulare County Health and Human Services Public Health director Karen Elliott said to remember that during the delta surge months ago, Tulare County lagged behind most of the state in seeing the surge in hospitalizations, but show up they certainly did.
“I think that we all should be concerned, in terms of what we’ve been hearing about the omicron variant, that it’s highly contagious,” Elliott said. “So far, the only promising news that we’ve heard is that the symptoms don’t seem to be quite as severe. But we are still very concerned in terms of watching our hospital census in terms of COVID patients.”
Two years of pandemic has decimated the health care industry workforce, highlighted in the Central Valley by Kaweah Health recently having over 700 job openings with only 80 applicants, a health care system normally employing 5,100 people.
“We’ve seen people leave the profession, and it leaves less and less people to care—they’re exhausted,” Elliott said.
The idea behind preventative policies like mask mandates and encouraging vaccinations is to keep what’s left of the health care workforce from being overwhelmed during another COVID-19 surge, but that task is proving to be difficult two years into the pandemic, when the bedrock for data-driven policy—testing—is eroding.
As Politico reports that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the White House look to international COVID-19 data to dictate U.S. policy due to the lack of accurate and timely domestic data, Tulare County also suffers from a foggy picture of the pandemic from incomplete data. Elliott said testing is actually up in Tulare County, but there’s variables that are unaccounted for.
“The over-the-counter test, the rapid test, most people are looking for that. So we’re not even collecting all the data now,” Elliott said. “There’s so many over-the-counter tests now that are not always collected…we can only count what is collected.”
Elliott said many of the over-the-counter tests have apps that give the user the option to enter their test results, but that puts the burden and responsibility of data collection on the consumer.
Without accurate and timely data, it can be tough to justify and enforce policy. At a Dec. 15 press conference, when asked about the mask mandate enforcement, Governor Newsom said he “has faith” in Californians good will to practice indoor masking. Elliott said unfortunately self-enforcement puts business owners in the awkward position to police the mask mandate as they see fit.
“We’re asking that people respectfully follow it,” Elliott said. “The mask is an added layer of protection. We recognize that vaccination is the best protection, and we are asking people who have been vaccinated to wear a mask, because we’re seeing a lot of breakthrough cases. Even though the symptoms might not be severe, you have to think about everybody else you’re going to be around.”
Tulare County still trails behind much of California as just 47.7% of county residents are fully vaccinated. The booster shot—which Elliott, the CDC, public health experts and the White House all say is the best bet against the omicron variant—also complicates the vaccination rate statistic, as the booster is needed for people whose immunity is waning months after getting the first two initial doses.
“The best protection is vaccination. When the variants start to mutate, as we’ve seen with omicron, we have seen that maybe the efficacy on some of the vaccines might be a little bit lessened, but it still gives you protection,” Elliott said. “We want to continue to encourage people to wear the mask and be safe out there.”