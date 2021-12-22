Holiday surge and omicron variant loom over Tulare County

To those who see the county’s low, 3.4% positivity rate and declining hospitalizations and question why the governor has slapped a mask mandate back on Californians, Tulare County Health and Human Services Public Health director Karen Elliott said to remember that during the delta surge months ago, Tulare County lagged behind most of the state in seeing the surge in hospitalizations, but show up they certainly did.

“I think that we all should be concerned, in terms of what we’ve been hearing about the omicron variant, that it’s highly contagious,” Elliott said. “So far, the only promising news that we’ve heard is that the symptoms don’t seem to be quite as severe. But we are still very concerned in terms of watching our hospital census in terms of COVID patients.”

Two years of pandemic has decimated the health care industry workforce, highlighted in the Central Valley by Kaweah Health recently having over 700 job openings with only 80 applicants, a health care system normally employing 5,100 people.

“We’ve seen people leave the profession, and it leaves less and less people to care—they’re exhausted,” Elliott said.

The idea behind preventative policies like mask mandates and encouraging vaccinations is to keep what’s left of the health care workforce from being overwhelmed during another COVID-19 surge, but that task is proving to be difficult two years into the pandemic, when the bedrock for data-driven policy—testing—is eroding.