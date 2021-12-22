VUSD trustees offer vote of confidence for president, clerk

“I do hope that next year when this comes around, I think Mrs. Gaebe would also make an excellent selection to our executive team,” Soleno said. “But I think these two are very solid, so I am happy to nominate Walta Gamoian.”

The clerk’s duties include: Certifying actions taken by the board; maintaining records and report as required by law; signing minutes of board meetings; and serving as the presiding officer in the absence of the president.

“I’m perfectly fine keeping things the way they are,” Gamoian said. “I think President Guerrero has done a great job. I think the two of us make a good team.”

Earlier in the meeting, interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza presented both Guerrero and Gamoian with a certificate “in recognition of leadership and dedication of service to the Visalia Unified School District and community,” for their previous terms as board president and clerk, respectively.

The only public comments related to the organization of the board came from Melissa Brewer, a resident of Area 4. She said she was “incredibly disappointed” in the process by which Randy Villegas was appointed to the board earlier this month because she was not represented at the forum-style meeting on Dec. 9. Area 4 Trustee Cataline Blair had to recuse herself from the entire meeting because she is the niece of former Lucia Vazquez, one of four people who applied to fill the seat vacated by Christopher Pope’s resignation. Brewer said she appreciated Mrs. Blair’s transparency but thought Area 4 residents should have been given more opportunity to comment since their representative was not allowed to comment or vote.