California invests millions in counties’ highways

CA Transportation Commission allocates $8.1 million to a rest station on Highway 99 in Tulare County, median on I-5 in Kern
SACRAMENTO — Last week the California Transportation Commission offered up $495 million in projects for Tulare and Kern County.
The CTC announced that more than two-thirds of the money—$328 million—is thanks to Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The money for these projects will approve a wastewater systems projects on Highway 99 in Tulare County. Specifically this will be a $7 million upgrade to the water and wastewater systems at the C.H. Warlow Safety Roadside Rest Area.
The money will also go toward a highway safety project on Interstate 5 in Kern County. Specifically, $1.1 million will be allocated for construction of a median cable barrier near Buttonwillow on Interstate 5 from 2.2 miles north of Stockdale Highway to Blue Star Memorial Highway.
“This substantial investment will help improve transportation for all Californians now and in the future,” said Caltrans director Toks Omishakin. “This includes moving toward a more climate-friendly, safe, and equitable state transportation system.”
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.