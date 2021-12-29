California invests millions in counties’ highways

CA Transportation Commission allocates $8.1 million to a rest station on Highway 99 in Tulare County, median on I-5 in Kern

SACRAMENTO — Last week the California Transportation Commission offered up $495 million in projects for Tulare and Kern County.

The CTC announced that more than two-thirds of the money—$328 million—is thanks to Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The money for these projects will approve a wastewater systems projects on Highway 99 in Tulare County. Specifically this will be a $7 million upgrade to the water and wastewater systems at the C.H. Warlow Safety Roadside Rest Area.