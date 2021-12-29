Tulare Hospital District gets $6M toward tower

The money is a boon to kick off Phil Smith’s tenure as CEO of the district, who gave up his board seat at the beginning of December to run the show. While Smith has a strong background in finance with over 34 years in banking, he credits all the work for the $6 million as a holiday parting gift from his predecessor, Sandra Ormonde, and staff.

“It was quite a shock, and we’re going to do our best to be good stewards of taxpayer money,” Smith said.

The district secured the competitive grant funding through the California Special Districts Association (CSDA), the organization that helped make state funding available for the more than 2,000 independent special districts statewide, 60% of which provide specialized services to disadvantaged communities.

District board president Kevin Northcraft said the funding is a crucial after not receiving any significant relief funds almost two years into the pandemic.

“We have worked hard to maintain all services and keep our tower project and additional medical office space construction projects moving forward,” Northcraft said. “We greatly appreciate the support and will make sure it goes to meeting the needs of the residents of our district.”

The $6 million is a significant contribution toward the tower project over 15 years in the making, which has an estimated $70 million price tag. The district will likely need to go to the voters for a bond measure to see their tower project through to completion.