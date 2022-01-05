Lindsay gets moving on mobile food trucks

“I think as long as you bring different competitive people around different areas, and then just people walk around and not just have burritos,” an unidentified resident said. They went on to say that having a variety of trucks in downtown could give people a reason to go from one truck to another and create some foot traffic for the stores in the area.

Assistant city planner for Lindsay, Edward Real, said that in addition to a mobile vending permit, food truck vendors would have to get a temporary use permit to park in places like the city park. He added that vendors are not allowed to use any of the city’s utilities. If a vendor needs electricity they will have to provide their own generator.

Lindsay Mayor Ramona Caudillo said she was concerned about what would happen to the grass in the city’s parks and how to manage trash. Ultimately, she said that she would rather have the trucks park in a cement or paved area of town.

“Because [I don’t want] people trampling all over the grass. Yes, you have the taco trucks but people walk away from the trucks and throw their trash…That’s my concern,” Caudillo said.

The council first broached the issue on food trucks when Real brought the topic of a new ordinance that would allow for them in September. During their Sept. 14 meeting Mayor Caudillo was happy to welcome the discussion.

“I’m for taco trucks. I’m for this, I think it’s good revenue for us, I think it’s a good way for more prospects of opportunity for these people to come in and make money off their truck and then maybe even rent a spot,” Caudillo said.

Current regulation in the city of Lindsay only manages sidewalk vendors, but there was nothing on the books to allow for food trucks. Regulations that Lindsay could adopt, and are often found in other cities, look at when and where trucks can be. According to Real, Los Angeles plainly states that food trucks and mobile vendors shall not operate in a manner which will interfere with or obstruct the free passage of pedestrians or vehicles along any such street, sidewalk or parkway.

The regulations Lindsay is considering fall along the same lines. Real noted that: food trucks must follow all applicable traffic rules; no food trucks are allowed in the commercial district; there must be an established distance from parks and schools; a distance must be established from brick-and-mortar restaurants; restricted the duration to four hours in one spot; establish hours of operations; tables and chairs are allowed.

The city council is expected to pick the ordinance back up for its second reading when they return from the holidays in January. Follow a 30 day period if the council passes the ordinance then it will become a part of the city’s code.