Valley chairs ask for seat at governor’s table

Economic development

The Valley has traditionally struggled with high unemployment, high rates of poverty, and low rates of educational attainment and the during the pandemic the problem only got worse. County officials asked for the governor to listen to industry sectors, especially those in agriculture, to craft better COVID safety measures which do not limit the production of food while still keeping workers safe.

They also asked for Newsom to “work expeditiously with the Legislature to ensure that broadband extends to the most rural and poor parts of California. Distance learning has exposed the extent to which parts of this state are being treated unequally, which unfortunately is something our residents and businesses already knew.”

While 8 in 10 Tulare County residents have minimally acceptable speeds of internet access, 1 in 10 residents have no access at all. Less than half of rural residents statewide have access to high-speed internet capable of streaming high-quality video, according to 2020 report by the California Public Utilities Commission.

In July, Newsom traveled to Traver where he signed Senate Bill 156, a $6 billion investment to expand broadband internet access to underserved communities. More than half of the money is earmarked to build, operate and maintain a state-owned, middle-mile network of fiber optic cable to connect these communities over long distances to the nearest hub, such as a larger city. Another $2 billion will be spent to spoke out to homes from a central connection point in the communities.

In November, the California Public Utilities Commission did release a list of the initial middle-mile projects to be funded by SB 156. While the list did include projects in Kern and Fresno Counties, it did not include any in more rural Tulare County.

“I think they did the announcement at the school in Traver and put out there that, ‘here’s where we’re going to start these rural broadband projects’,” Shuklian said. “So, you use us for your photo ops and then you roll it out and we’re not included.”

Energy

The state is also allowing utility-scale solar projects to use Tulare County land and then send the generated power elsewhere without any benefit to local government.

California offers a solar tax exclusion allowing property owners to forego paying higher taxes for solar systems located on their land. The law was meant to incentive the solar industry to ramp up its production to create a greener source of energy for the state until the industry could find sustainability. Fast forward two decades and solar boasts some of the fastest growing companies in the nation.

In the last two years alone, Tulare County has seen the largest solar farm in the nation approved south of Porterville and two more projects generating at least 70 megawatts of power, enough to power 500 homes for a year, in the southern portion of the county. Most of the projects are selling the power to cities in Southern California.

“This exclusion prevents the reassessment of the solar equipment resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue for local government general funds that should be used to enhance the quality of life for the communities that approve these projects,” the letter states. “While we agree the exclusion is appropriate for roof top and behind the meter installations, your Administration cannot deny the fact that it gives large scale solar companies a tax break that no other industry in California enjoys, and all to the detriment of local government services.”

Newsom extended the solar tax exclusion through 2024 but the counties are asking him to work with them to continue generating green power without taking advantage of disadvantaged rural communities who do not benefit from the projects.

“We’re asking you for fair treatment and a seat at the table,” the letter states.

The rest of the priorities mentioned in the letter focus on issues which are either already being funded by the state, primarily fall under federal jurisdiction, or are being better funded by an alternative to state coffers.

Transportation

Transportation was very high on the list for Shuklian, and more specifically highway improvement projects. Interstate 5 (I5) and State Route 99 (Highway 99) are the two main arteries for people and goods to travel through the central section of the state. Visalia’s industrial park is booming thanks to a growing interest from warehousing and logistical companies wanting a central location with access to the largest freeway hitting the most population bases between the metropolitan areas to the north and south.

“We request funding that would—as quickly as possible—complete the widening (to six lanes) of State Route 99 from Sacramento to its intersection with I-5 in Kern County,” the letter stated. “Additionally, we request the development of streamlined processes for environmental review, permitting, and local project authorization.”

Highway 99 is currently two lanes in each direction from Delano to Tulare and from Fresno to Elk Grove. CalTrans broke ground in October on a project to widen Highway 99 from four to six lanes between Prosperity Avenue and Avenue 280 in Tulare County.

In addition to the arterial thoroughfares, the counties requested more investment from the state in other trade corridors, such as those traversing east and west through the Valley, to tie into the larger freeways to address both economic and air quality concerns.

Work force

The pandemic has also shed light on the healthcare crisis in the Valley, where there are not enough nurses, doctors, specialists and surgeons in the midst of a national shortage of healthcare workers. That shortage also includes those who help low-income and vulnerable populations access the healthcare system, such as behavioral health and social services.

“There is an urgency in the provision of prevention-based services in a region with limited resources, hospitals and a lower ratio of healthcare providers per 1,000 residents across the spectrum,” the letter states.

There is little the state can do to address student loan forgiveness as the federal government holds 92% of all school loans. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program already incentives public service for non-licensed staff by forgiving the remaining balance on federally owned direct student loans for government employees who have made 120 (10 years) monthly payments under a repayment plan, while working full-time for a qualifying employer. Yet only 6.7% of eligible workers apply for loan forgiveness, 2.16% of applicants have been accepted since November 2020 and more than one-third have applications which have yet to be processed, as of Jan. 1, 2022, according to Education Data Initiative.

The California State Loan Repayment program offers to forgive up to $50,000 in loans to health professionals, who in turn must commit to practice in medically underserved areas for at least two years. Most of Tulare County is considered a medically underserved area, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The Steven M. Thompson Physician Corp Loan Repayment offers to pay up to $105,000 for physicians and surgeons who agree to practice in Health Professional Shortage Areas or Primary Care Shortage Areas in California. The HRSA designates most of Tulare County as having a shortage of both health professionals and physicians.

The counties are asking the governor to do more to incentive individuals to enter the behavioral health and social services fields, for which the federal incentives are not identifying enough qualified applicants to address the shortage.