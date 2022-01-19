East Kaweah GSA limits groundwater pumping

“This is sort of our first attempt at teaching people how to live within the workspace we have, with the amount of water we have,” Hagman said. “We’re having severe challenges with well recoveries.”

Under the new emergency policy, assessed landowners in the East Kaweah area will be allowed to pump 0.85 acre feet of water per acre of land. Hagman said that number represents a calculated allotment of the native water supply: water that’s going into the ground from natural or native sources—stream percolation, rain and mountain course inflow—that’s owned by everyone and no one.

“That number is just, ‘This is how much water is available. This is how many acres are paid in assessment. Everybody gets 0.85 acre feet that pays assessment,” Hagman said. “That’s ticket number one. The next two are really digging into somebody else’s water or digging into historical remaining supplies.”

Pumping past the 0.85 acre-foot allocation is broken into Tier 1 and Tier 2 penalties at 0.30 and 0.50 acre feet respectively. The two tiers represent water from actors, Hagman said, meaning somebody has taken action to put the water there, like taking surface supply for recharge or over irrigation. Hagman said those waters are owned by the actor.

“If you think about East Kaweah as one big reservoir…if there’s only 0.85 acre feet, and you’re a person who has been using three acre feet per acre, that means you’re taking somebody else’s water supply,” Hagman said. “Ultimately, we’ll probably charge people on those two [tiers], but right now we’re not. [Currently] when you exceed the combination of all three [allocation benchmarks], you’ll be charged $500 an acre-foot…frankly, it’s not enough, but it’s what the state allows us to take.”

Hagman said the 0.85 acre-foot allocation is more than East Kaweah typically uses in a year, but is less than they’ve used in their worst case scenario—2021 for instance, where the area only recorded three-and-a-half inches of rain, most of it coming in the last month of the year.

Several problems arise from EKGSA’s new allocation policy. First, it doesn’t solve the area’s well recovery issue.

“It exacerbates our problem,” Hagman said. “The 0.3 and the 0.5 [tiers] have got to go away.”

0.85 acre-feet is the number needed for a net zero gain or loss on groundwater, based on the number of assessed acres in the area. Any pumping above that number is considered overdrafting. Currently the only time wrists are slapped is for pumping over 1.65 acre-feet, a combination of the 0.85 and T1 and T2 penalties. As the policy stands now, there’s no real incentive to stay within the 0.85 acre-foot allocation, and any ground made up by attempts at conservation can be crushed by overdrafting farmers willing to pay the fees or buy out the less-profitable competition.

Almonds and pistachios, two of the most lucrative crops in the Central Valley, also happen to require a lot of water to grow. Hagman said the two cash crops can take three to four acre-feet of water per acre, not even in the same universe as EKGSA’s new allocation policy.