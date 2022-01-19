Former Tulare hospital execs plead not guilty

It is alleged the trio of former HCCA executives used control of the Tulare Regional Medical Center (TRMC) and influenced the Tulare Local Health Care District board locally and Southern Inyo Health Care District in Lone Pine, Calif. to enrich themselves through the improper use of taxpayer and private loans, and other public integrity crimes. HCCA was able to get away with it for three years from 2015 to 2017 by promising to save the cash-strapped hospitals all while stealing from the other and then pocketing the money.

The case against the three men was originally filed in August 2020 as the largest investigation ever conducted by Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The three-year investigation spanned 70,000 miles to eight California counties, six states (Arizona, Idaho, Maine, Georgia, Colorado, Michigan) and Washington, D.C. while serving 58 search warrants. Ward said his office, including investigators, support staff and prosecutors, dedicated over 13,500 hours collecting and analyzing 30 terabytes of digital evidence, the information equivalent to 45,000 standard CD-ROMs.

If convicted, each defendant potentially faces a significant state prison commitment. The specific amount of prison time as to each defendant varies due to the nature of the charges and California sentencing rules; however, on the most serious charge (money laundering) Benzeevi is potentially facing 13 years while Greene and Germany are each facing up to 9 years. Greene and Germany have potential maximum sentences of well over a decade should they be found guilty of all of the charges and allegations, and Benzeevi is facing in excess of four decades.

The three men are scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 15.