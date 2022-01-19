VPD arrests three in triple homicide

Salazar said he could not comment on the motive for the killings, but did say the department was “very confident we have arrested the three individuals responsible for this crime and that they will face justice.”

Abraham Daniel Molina, 20, Cesar Lopez, 19, and Mark Aceves, 20, were arrested for the triple homicide. All three suspects are Sureño gang members or associates of the street gang. Salazar said the men were arrested earlier that morning as part of a multi-agency detail dubbed Operation Trailblazer, after the mascot of the high school, which began at 6 a.m. and continued throughout the day. In all, 27 Sureños members and associates were arrested and 24 firearms were seized in the culmination of the four-month investigation. The operation included law enforcement officers from 16 different agencies who served 27 state search warrants, 18 state arrest warrants, five federal search warrants and four federal arrest warrants. Additionally, arrests will also be made by law enforcement agencies in Oregon and Texas in connection with the investigation.

“The primary objective heading into this investigation in collaboration with partners was always to solve this 2020 homicide which shook the community,” Salazar said.

The state’s highest law enforcement official, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, said the investigation was successful due to the high level of collaboration at every level of law enforcement.

“An investigation that began with the tragic murder of three young people in Visalia led to law enforcement uncovering a drug and firearms conspiracy that reached from California to Texas and Mexico,” Bonta said. “While we cannot take away the grief and loss the Visalia community has felt as a result of these horrific and senseless murders, we can bring to account the people who committed these crimes.”

Immediately after the shooting, Salazar said VPD’s violent crime detectives worked tirelessly contacting and interviewing numerous individuals, evaluating multiple items of evidence, and authoring numerous search warrants to ascertain what occurred that night, and identify those responsible. VPD detectives conducted 60 interviews, authored 90 search warrants, and examined more than 200 digital accounts to develop the leads that led up to the massive multi-agency operation.

“I am also very proud of the hard work and dedication of the Visalia Police Detectives who have worked so diligently on this case and to all of our law enforcement partners on this investigation for their contributions and resources to help bring justice to these families and to our community,” Salazar said.

In July 2021, VPD requested help from the California Department of Justice and the California Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit after the combined efforts of the department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and Tulare County District Attorney investigators were unable to keep up with the scale of the investigation.

“They’ll not only bring justice to the victims of the triple homicide,” Salazar said, “…they have provided their expertise, resources, and dedication to public safety to disrupt the criminal activities of the Sureno and criminal street gang in the Visalia and Ivanhoe communities and across state lines.”

Further investigation into the gang revealed that several members and associates were importing both stolen and lawfully purchased firearms from Texas, using proceeds from the sale of the illegal narcotics which were being trafficked into California from Mexico. The firearms were then sold to local gang members or smuggled into Mexico in exchange for more narcotics.

The Department of Justice partnered with local law enforcement in Texas, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California to seize several postal packages containing 18 firearms. The team also seized approximately 20 pounds of cocaine from suspects involved in the trafficking.

Over the course of the investigation, 37 arrests were made, 56 firearms were seized and 20 pounds of cocaine were intercepted from Sureño gang members. Police also said the efforts prevented at least five violent crimes planned by the street gang.

Bonta wasn’t the only state law enforcement official present. Also in attendance was Mark Remily, assistant special agent in charge for the FBI field office in Sacramento, Stephen Woolery, director of the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Investigations, and Ryan Stonebraker, assistant chief of the California Highway Patrol’s Valley division.

“Today’s announcement is the result of a collaborative effort between local, state, and federal agencies targeting a violent gang’s supply chain of methamphetamine,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. “If we can suffocate their funding sources, we can cripple their operations. The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to take on these criminal organizations.”

A death sentence?

The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Abraham Daniel Molina, who has been charged with three counts of murder with special allegations of discharging a firearm for great bodily injury as he is believed to be the sole shooter, using a 40-caliber firearm. Cesar Lopez, 19, and Mark Aceves, 20, were also charged with three counts of murder for their roles in planning and carrying out the crimes, including carrying firearms. Killing three victims also carries the special allegation of a multiple murder.

“If convicted of the principal and all the allegations in the crime, each of these defendants faces a potential sentence of death,” Ward said.

Additionally, detectives identified several other Sureño gang members and associates that were involved in the subsequent effort to destroy evidence and hide one of the gunman from authorities following the homicide.

Ward’s office filed charges against four other defendants in Laura Araiza, Antonio Ramos-Araiza, Francisco Iniquezloza and Ethan Schelling. All four were charged with one count of accessory to murder, after allegedly hiding Lopez from authorities, and one count of operating a vehicle chop shop. Araiza and Ramos-Araiza’s charges carried special allegations for prior felony convictions. Officials said they could not comment on the connection between the chop shop and the murders as the investigation is ongoing. In all, 22 suspects were arrested in the operation, including three juveniles, whose names were not released, and four people who will be charged in federal court by the U.S. Attorneys Office.

“Sometimes arrests are swift, and as we know, sometimes they take months and even years,” Ward said.

Ward said he and law enforcement officials spoke with the families the morning of the press conference and told them that, although eligible for the death penalty, “justice is complicated in California right now.” Ward called the death penalty in California “dysfunctional” and said recent legislative changes have made sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole more of a guideline than a rule. In 2020 and 2021, informed families the murders of loved ones were being considered for release.

“What do we tell these families in the months to come,” Ward asked rhetorically. “We can anticipate a long and confusing journey for survivors of crime. Where are their voices in these so-called changes.”

Reward remains

Throughout the case, local detectives have met with the victim’s family members on a regular basis to keep them updated on the progress of this case.

Some of the leads developed in the case were the result of rewards offered by VPD through partnerships with Valley and state organizations. On Sept. 29, 2020, the Visalia Police Department partnered with Central Valley Crime Stoppers and the friends and family of Isaiah Rule, Blake Medeiros, and Jose Hernandez-Peña to offer a $9,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the homicides.

On Oct. 1, 2021, VPD detectives applied for a $50,000 reward through the governor’s office to assist in bringing the suspects responsible for this crime to justice. In December of 2021, the governor approved the reward as part of $200,000 offered in cases across the state.

“I think the reward certainly helped,” Salazar said. “Each time we put a release out it generated different types of tips and leads.”

While the triple homicide investigation has culminated in the arrests of the three primary suspects, Salazar reminded the public that the governor’s reward of $50,000 and the CrimeStoppers reward of $11,000 are still available to material witnesses that can provide investigators and prosecutors with direct knowledge of the triple homicide. Those individuals with information are asked to contact the Visalia Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (559) 713-4234.