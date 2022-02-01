Kaweah Health allows visitors for COVID patients

In contrast with Adventist Health, Kaweah Health updates visitation guidelines to allow COVID patients one visitor two times a day

VISALIA – Kaweah Health has announced they will modify their COVID-19 visitor guidelines effective Jan. 31. The announcement comes as the most contagious variant yet, Omicron, continues to rage through the county, pushing hospitals to the brink.

Kaweah Health will implement a change throughout its Medical Center to allow all patients routine visitation. For the first time during the pandemic, Kaweah Health will allow Critical Care (ICU) and Intermediate Critical Care (ICCU) COVID-19 positive patients to have a routine day-to-day visitor. This will be one unique visitor for up to two, one-hour, times each day: 10-11 a.m. and 8-9 p.m. In an abundance of caution, visitors for these patients must be vaccinated (booster shots are not required at this time.) Visitation will not be changed at Kaweah Health’s mental health hospital or its skilled nursing/subacute facilities due to continued restricted state guidelines.