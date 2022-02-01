Kaweah Health allows visitors for COVID patients

In contrast with Adventist Health, Kaweah Health updates visitation guidelines to allow COVID patients one visitor two times a day
VISALIA – Kaweah Health has announced they will modify their COVID-19 visitor guidelines effective Jan. 31. The announcement comes as the most contagious variant yet, Omicron, continues to rage through the county, pushing hospitals to the brink.
Kaweah Health will implement a change throughout its Medical Center to allow all patients routine visitation. For the first time during the pandemic, Kaweah Health will allow Critical Care (ICU) and Intermediate Critical Care (ICCU) COVID-19 positive patients to have a routine day-to-day visitor. This will be one unique visitor for up to two, one-hour, times each day: 10-11 a.m. and 8-9 p.m. In an abundance of caution, visitors for these patients must be vaccinated (booster shots are not required at this time.) Visitation will not be changed at Kaweah Health’s mental health hospital or its skilled nursing/subacute facilities due to continued restricted state guidelines.
The change is a break in step from their counterparts at Adventist Health, who continue to not allow visitors—with the exception of OB, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care—at any of their four Central Valley hospitals. As of Jan. 31, Kaweah Health is at 107% occupancy, still very much inundated with the current Omicron wave, caring for 127 COVID-positive patients. Kaweah Health CEO said the change comes in the name of compassion while still taking the necessary protocols to keep everyone safe.
“We recognize how hard it’s been for COVID positive patients to not have visitors. The isolation they feel is terrible,” Herbst said. “A video or phone call is nice, but these patients crave the presence of their loved ones.”
COVID-patient visitors must wear the appropriate personal protective equipment while in the patient room: a surgical mask, a face shield or goggles, gloves, and a gown- all which will be provided to them. Visitors for non-COVID patients continue to be permitted one unique visitor per day during visiting hours. All permitted visitors will be screened for symptoms of illness (fever, new cough, new shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste) and required to wear a surgical mask while in healthcare facilities and in patient care areas, per state guidelines. They must be fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 in the prior 72 hours before indoor visits. Visitors who have recovered from COVID-19 within the last 90 days, no longer need proof of medical release. We require the visitor show their copy of the positive COVID-19 lab test and be ten days past the result date.
Exceptions will be made for patients in extenuating circumstances, and will be evaluated by the care team and then approved depending on the situation. Visitor exceptions guidelines are:
Two unique visitors will be allowed a bedside visit:
- When a patient changes level of care (higher or lower).
- When a patient’s condition deteriorates or there is a plan of care change.
- When a patient is preparing for major surgery or immediately following major surgery when a patient is at high risk of death.
- For patients who need supervision due to mental status, where care may be inhibited without a familiar person present.
Four unique visitors, two at the bedside at a time, will be allowed a visit:
- During end-of-life situations
There is no change for the following areas:
- Pediatrics: Patients with COVID-19 are allowed to have two guardians
- Emergency Department: Adult patients are allowed one visitor once they have been taken to a patient room and no visitors are permitted in the waiting area
- Maternal Child Health
Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the Medical Center, while critical care visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.