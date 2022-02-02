District Attorney’s Office issues criminal charge in mobile home fire case

Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announces criminal charges related to Jan. 20 incident of elderly woman found deceased in Tulare mobile home fire
TULARE – News of the mobile home fire in Tulare in which a 74-year-old woman was found deceased has turned malicious, as District Attorney Tim Ward announced criminal charges related to the Jan. 20 incident.
Anthony Barra, 25, is charged with first-degree murder with the special allegations of use of a deadly weapon, that the crime was committed during the commission of a burglary, that Barra inflicted torture and that he possesses prior felony convictions. He is further charged with felony elder abuse resulting in death, felony torture, and felony arson.
In addition, Barra is charged with second-degree felony burglary of a vehicle, four misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer, misdemeanor petty theft, and misdemeanor battery.
Barra is currently in custody and was scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 1, where a future court date will be set. If convicted, Barra faces a potential maximum sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.