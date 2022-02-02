State kicks back local Valley groundwater plans, may intervene

Dept. of Water Resources says Groundwater Sustainability Plans for eight Valley subbasins have deficiencies which must be corrected or the state will intervene

SACRAMENTO – Local water agencies will spend the next six months reworking plans to stop groundwater levels from dropping after the state determined they were incomplete.

On Jan. 28, the Department of Water Resources released determinations on eight Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in the Valley saying they contained deficiencies which precluded the state from approving the plans. The GSPs are plans to bring groundwater subbasins into balance by 2040 under the state’s groundbreaking Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) of 2014. The plans were submitted in 2020 by Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) comprised of community, municipal and agricultural water agencies who must implement and enforce the plans or risk having the state step in and take away local control.