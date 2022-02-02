State kicks back local Valley groundwater plans, may intervene

Dept. of Water Resources says Groundwater Sustainability Plans for eight Valley subbasins have deficiencies which must be corrected or the state will intervene
SACRAMENTO – Local water agencies will spend the next six months reworking plans to stop groundwater levels from dropping after the state determined they were incomplete.
On Jan. 28, the Department of Water Resources released determinations on eight Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in the Valley saying they contained deficiencies which precluded the state from approving the plans. The GSPs are plans to bring groundwater subbasins into balance by 2040 under the state’s groundbreaking Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) of 2014. The plans were submitted in 2020 by Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) comprised of community, municipal and agricultural water agencies who must implement and enforce the plans or risk having the state step in and take away local control.
Tulare County is primarily covered by two groundwater subbasins fed by the Kaweah and Tule rivers. The Kaweah Subbasin is made up of three GSAs: The Mid-Kaweah, comprised of the cities of Visalia and Tulare and the Tulare Irrigation District; the Greater Kaweah, comprised of County of Tulare as well as the Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District, the Lakeside Irrigation Water District and the Kings County and St. Johns water districts; and the East Kaweah, comprised of the County of Tulare, City of Lindsay, and the Lindmore, Lindsay-Strathmore, Exeter, Ivanhoe and Stone Corral irrigation districts.
The Tule Subbasin is made up of six GSAs: Alpaugh, comprised of the Alpaugh Irrigation District, Alpaugh Community Services District and Atwell Island Water District; Delano-Earlimart, comprised of the Earlimart Public Utility District and Richgrove Community Services District; and the single-agency GSAs of Eastern Tule Irrigation District, Lower Tule River Irrigation District, Pixley Irrigation District, and Tri-County Water Authority.
Each of the GSAs submitted their own plans but the state evaluated them together as a single plan for the entire subbasin.
The Kaweah and Tule GSAs were warned of the deficiencies on Dec. 9 in a letter saying they will receive a more detailed description of the deficiencies and accompanying corrective actions by Jan. 31. Those documents were released on Jan. 28 for the Kaweah and Tule along with six other subbasins in the Valley including the Eastern San Joaquin, Merced, Chowchilla, Kings, Tulare Lake, and Kern County.
The Valley GSPs were deficient in three main areas: Not defining minimum thresholds for groundwater levels and their inability to measure changes in groundwater levels, not defining thresholds for subsidence and its impact on the GSAs coverage area, and not defining how they will measure and determine if GSP policies are having an affect on water quality.
Each of the GSAs must address the deficiencies in their own plans and have their governing boards adopt the revised plans and resubmit their GSPs by July 27, 2022. If the state determines the GSAs did not take sufficient action to correct the deficiencies, the State Water Resource Control Board could take over and develop and implement its own plan using a process called “State intervention” until local control can be restored.
The Valley isn’t alone in its struggles to gain state approval. Only eight GSAs statewide have had their plans approved by the state. Thirty-four received similar letters from the state notifying GSAs their plans are incomplete. The bulk of the plans, the remaining 70 GSPs, are still under review.