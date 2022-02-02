Tulare County Fire Department applies for FEMA grant, hopes to add 12 engineers to ranks

FEMA grant would allow the Tulare County Fire Department to fully staff more stations than it has in the last 40-50 years

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Fire Department will have more stations staffed at full capacity than it has in the last 40-50 years if it receives a federal grant to cover the cost of a dozen firefighters.

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors authorized Fire Chief Charlie Norman to apply for the grant at its Feb. 1 meeting which would provide more than $3 million over the next three years to hire 12 new engineers. Unlike basic firefighters, engineers are certified to drive engines and trucks as well as operate the water pumping gears on the equipment.

“That’s probably the most staffing we’ve had since the late 1970s,” Norman said in an interview after the meeting.