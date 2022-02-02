Tulare County Fire Department applies for FEMA grant, hopes to add 12 engineers to ranks

FEMA grant would allow the Tulare County Fire Department to fully staff more stations than it has in the last 40-50 years
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Fire Department will have more stations staffed at full capacity than it has in the last 40-50 years if it receives a federal grant to cover the cost of a dozen firefighters.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors authorized Fire Chief Charlie Norman to apply for the grant at its Feb. 1 meeting which would provide more than $3 million over the next three years to hire 12 new engineers. Unlike basic firefighters, engineers are certified to drive engines and trucks as well as operate the water pumping gears on the equipment.
“That’s probably the most staffing we’ve had since the late 1970s,” Norman said in an interview after the meeting.
The new positions would allow the county to have two, full-time firefighters at four more stations, bringing the number of fully-staffed stations to 10 of the TCFD’s 25 stations.
“Most municipal departments have three and four people to a rig,” Norman said. “Counties are a little more spread out than that, but Kings County has two- to three-person staffing and Fresno and Kern counties have three-person staffing. So we are catching up with the trend.”
Currently the county has two-person staffing in Visalia (Station 1), Cutler-Orosi (Station 4), Goshen (Station 7), Ivanhoe (Station 8), Terra Bella (Station 21) and Tulare (Station 25). With the help of the grant, the county will now have full staffing in Porterville (West Olive Station 19), East Porterville (Doyle Colony Station 20), Earlimart (Station 28) and near Kingsburg (Kings River Station 2). Norman said the stations were selected for their proximity to wildland fire areas and near cities to provide mutual aid on large structure fires.
“This shows the goal of this grant is to provide best coverage where it’s most needed,” Supervisor Pete Vander Poel said. “It’s great we are moving toward this model and it will greatly improve public safety.”
Norman said fire departments used to rely more heavily on volunteers, also known as paid call firefighters, who attend mandatory trainings and respond to calls from their day job or home. Norman said there are still 80 some volunteer firefighters in the county but only about 10 of them are certified engineers.
“It is much more difficult to recruit volunteers and even more difficult to find volunteer engineers,” Norman said.
Funding for the positions will be provided through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant provided by the Department of Homeland Security through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA). The SAFER Grant provides funding directly to fire departments to increase the number of firefighters to help communities meet industry minimum National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, attain 24-hour staffing to provide adequate fire protection, and fulfill traditional missions of fire departments.
Vander Poel pointed out most county firefighters are constantly in overtime based on the three-shift schedule to staff county stations. Vander Poel asked how much the county will have to pay in overtime over the three years since it is not an eligible cost of the grant.
Norman estimated the 12 engineers will cost a total of $102,000 in overtime costs in the first year, $107,000 in the second year and $112,460 in the final year of the grant. The grant will also not cover the costs of outfitting the engineers with uniforms, personal protective equipment, hand-held radios, and educational stipends, which will cost the county about $79,000. In all, Norman said the grant is estimated to cover about 88% of the engineers’ cost for three years. Once the grant expires, the county will need to budget $1.1 million for the positions in 2022-23.
Division Chief Jeff McLaughlin said the county has the option of reapplying for a one-year extension after the three-year term of the grant but said there is no guarantee TCFD would be awarded another year.
Norman thanked the supervisors for their support, recounting other recent moves the county has taken to bolster the fire department. TCFD celebrated the opening of its new Fire Station 1 south of Visalia in 2020 and is currently being outfitted with new dispatch equipment. In May, the county approved a plan to purchase 11 new fire apparatus to replace its aging fleet of water tenders, engines and trucks. The purchase included a fire truck, two Type I engines, three 2,000 gallon engines, and five Type III wildland engines for $8.7 million. The county has also made plans to remodel its fire station in Terra Bella to house larger, more modern engines and trucks there. That project is slated for completion sometime this year.