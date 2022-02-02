Valley Assemblyman celebrates death of California single-payer health care bill

While Kalra pulled the bill because of lack of support from his colleagues, the Progressive Caucus of the Democratic Party voiced their distaste for Kalra’s decision, hoping to publicly throng any Assembly members that failed to support CalCare.

“It was essential that California voters be provided with clear information on where their elected officials stand and that state party delegates entering the upcoming endorsement process could make an informed vote,” The Progressive Caucus said in a statement. “There should have been a vote.”

Going a step further than public outcry, the Progressive Caucus said their delegates and volunteers have identified dozens of candidates who either indicated they opposed the measure or failed to support it.

“Our caucus will continue with its plans to pull their endorsements,” the statement read.

The California Nurses Association (CNA) did not take the news well, either.

“Nurses are especially outraged that Kalra chose to just give up on patients across the state. Nurses never give up on our patients, and we will keep fighting with our allies in the grassroots movement for CalCare until all people in California can get the care they need, regardless of ability to pay,” CNA’s statement read.