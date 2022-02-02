Vulnerable Central Valley is on the front lines of climate change

“The San Joaquin [Valley] is uniquely at the heart of California and this first-of-its-kind regional assessment of climate change impacts shows the unique challenges faced by the region, including access to safe drinking water and dependence on vulnerable water supply for agricultural production,” said report co-author and Associate Dean for Research Professor Joshua Viers. “It also demonstrates the capacity of UC Merced researchers to shed new light on these issues and propose meaningful solutions for our region to better prepare for extreme climate events and build more resilient communities.”

The latest San Joaquin Valley regional assessment was published online on Jan. 6 by the California Energy Commission and California Natural Resources Agency. Solicited by the state and coordinated by lead author and UC Merced alum and postdoctoral researcher Angel Santiago Fernandez-Bou, the report includes faculty experts in wildfire, water and climate change — professors Viers, LeRoy Westerling and Josué Medellín-Azuara. These faculty members advised and conducted a graduate class to start the development of the report. Other authors include researchers from the Union of Concerned Scientists, Fresno State and Saint Louis University. The report will be used by the state of California, nonprofit organizations and the general public to gather the most up-to-date science and information on climate change at the regional level.

The San Joaquin Valley already has one of the most challenging environmental and socioeconomic conditions in California: millions of residents have water insecurity and the worst air quality in the United States; the ecosystems are the most degraded in the state; and the main economic engine, agriculture, is continuously at risk to maintain its productivity due to water scarcity. Climate change is aggravating these conditions and threatening the already diminished quality of life and economic livelihood of the San Joaquin Valley.

Researchers point out climate change’s exacerbating effects on familiar Valley experiences: extreme heat, prolonged multi-year drought, with 20% less overall rainfall than normal during the growing season, poor air quality from fire and particulates, and stress or collapse of critical infrastructures such as canals, roads and bridges. The report states Tulare County’s annual average minimum and maximum temperatures increased 1 degree from 1961-1990 but are projected to quadruple by 2050 and possibly rise by 8 degrees before the end of the 21st Century. Annual rainfall is expected to maintain current levels but warmer temperatures mean a “50% decline in snowpack, 13% more precipitation during extreme events, more frequent very dry (+4% to 10%) and very wet years (+34% to 57%) towards the end of the century” Valley wide. That will mean surface water reservoirs will fill up sooner, creating flood concerns, release less water in the summer and fall, causing supply shortages, and increase the use of groundwater in an already overdrafted basin.

On a bright note, the report says there will be less Tule fog descending on the Valley floor. Fog frequency has decreased by 75% since 1980. Unfortunately, the fog is necessary to achieve chilling hours for fruit trees to yield the sweetness desired by commercial markets.

The team identified major climate-linked negative impacts for communities, agriculture, ecosystems and infrastructure that will affect most aspects of life in the San Joaquin Valley. The key findings of the report illustrate the complex nature of climate change impacts on a water-limited area.

Increasing temperatures have a drying effect by evaporating more water, and warmer weather also means many storms will be warmer and wetter and more concentrated in fewer months during the winter. Valley water resources will swing between flooding events and prolonged droughts with increased groundwater pumping.

Dry soils, forests and communities will fuel the severity and extent of wildfires, as well as lengthening fire season, impacting air quality for many months.

The report also speaks to the capacity to adapt current practices and resources to manage climate change. Some promising mitigation and adaptation strategies include improving flood management to serve ecosystems and replenishing groundwater aquifers when water is available. The wide adoption of carbon-neutral technologies and electrification of vehicles will contribute to better air quality, say the authors.