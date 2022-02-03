Community Water Center launches new nitrate tracking site

Community Water Center creates clearwaternonitrates.org to provide resources to residents, highlight lack of progress by ag polluters
TULARE COUNTY – Pesticides have long plagued the Central Valley’s water supply with nitrates. The contaminant disproportionately impacts low-income, rural communities of color, exposing them to potential serious health conditions such as Blue Baby Syndrome, stillbirths and cancer. Community Water Center (CWC) has said the ag businesses using pesticides are not doing a good enough job mitigating the problem.
In response, Community Water has created a new bilingual website to educate the public on resources available to those whose drinking water is contaminated with nitrates. The site also monitors the work of nitrate management zones, groupings of ag polluters created by the State Water Board with a Central Valley Basin Plan Amendment in 2019 who are supposed to be doing community outreach and providing short-term drinking water solutions to those affected by nitrates.
Brian Osorio, community solutions advocate at CWC, said the nonprofit environmental justice organization monitors three nitrate management zones made up of ag businesses: Kaweah Water Foundation, Kings Water Alliance and Tulare Basin Management Zone, which cover Tulare County.
“The State Water Board has found that these businesses are responsible for polluting those domestic wells,” Osorio said. “Creating nitrate management zones was a step in the right direction, but if resources aren’t being shared with nitrate impacted communities, we have a serious problem.”
Since the management zone plans went into place in May of 2021, CWC said the management zones have only tested 1-3% of at-risk wells. Osorio said he hopes the website will serve as a tool for residents within the three nitrate management zones CWC tracks who rely on domestic wells for potable water.
“There’s a dual purpose for this website. One is, we’ve been in conversations with a couple of these management azones, and expressed concern with the low well testing numbers. This is a way for us to say it’s not just us seeing this [lack of] progress, but also the community residents that we work with,” Osorio said. “The second is to help introduce people to these management zones and the resources that are available to residents within these regions.”
CWC’s new website, clearwaternonitrates.org, provides information on each nitrate management zone they track, provides forms for residents to fill out to request water quality tests, provides data on how many tests have been conducted by the management zones and connects residents to educational resources about nitrate contamination.
Valley water management gets a bad report card
CWC’s dissatisfaction with the relatively new nitrate management zones rides on the coat-tails of the State Water Board’s public thrashing of local Central Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agencies’ (GSAs) plans to stop groundwater levels from dropping.
On Jan. 28, the Department of Water Resources released determinations on eight Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in the Valley saying they contained deficiencies which precluded the state from approving the plans. The GSPs are plans to bring groundwater subbasins into balance by 2040 under the state’s groundbreaking Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) of 2014. The plans were submitted in 2020 by GSAs comprised of community, municipal and agricultural water agencies who must implement and enforce the plans or risk having the state step in and take away local control.
The Valley GSPs were deficient in three main areas: Not defining minimum thresholds for groundwater levels and their inability to measure changes in groundwater levels, not defining thresholds for subsidence and its impact on the GSAs coverage area, and not defining how they will measure and determine if GSP policies are having an affect on water quality.
Each of the GSAs must address the deficiencies in their own plans and have their governing boards adopt the revised plans and resubmit their GSPs by July 27, 2022. If the state determines the GSAs did not take sufficient action to correct the deficiencies, the State Water Resource Control Board could take over and develop and implement its own plan using a process called “State intervention” until local control can be restored.
The Valley isn’t alone in its struggles to gain state approval. Only eight GSAs statewide have had their plans approved by the state. Thirty-four received similar letters from the state notifying GSAs their plans are incomplete. The bulk of the plans, the remaining 70 GSPs, are still under review.