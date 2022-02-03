Community Water Center launches new nitrate tracking site

Community Water Center creates clearwaternonitrates.org to provide resources to residents, highlight lack of progress by ag polluters

TULARE COUNTY – Pesticides have long plagued the Central Valley’s water supply with nitrates. The contaminant disproportionately impacts low-income, rural communities of color, exposing them to potential serious health conditions such as Blue Baby Syndrome, stillbirths and cancer. Community Water Center (CWC) has said the ag businesses using pesticides are not doing a good enough job mitigating the problem.

In response, Community Water has created a new bilingual website to educate the public on resources available to those whose drinking water is contaminated with nitrates. The site also monitors the work of nitrate management zones, groupings of ag polluters created by the State Water Board with a Central Valley Basin Plan Amendment in 2019 who are supposed to be doing community outreach and providing short-term drinking water solutions to those affected by nitrates.