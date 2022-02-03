DA Tim Ward files criminal charges in elder abuse, killing

Giovani Abujalil faces criminal charges for allegedly killing his father on Jan. 27 in Porterville
VISALIA – Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward wasted no time filing criminal charges on Jan. 31 against Giovannie Abujalil for allegedly killing his 75-year-old father on Jan. 27.
Abujalil, from Bakersfield, is charged with first-degree murder and felony elder abuse resulting in death. Both charges are enhanced with special allegations of using a knife as a a deadly weapon, a prior strike conviction and prior felony convictions.
According to a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release on Jan. 27, deputies were called to the area of Avenue 124 and Road 268 in Porterville for a suspicious man in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and found Abujalil sitting in the vehicle. Abujalil refused to get out of the car.
As deputies tried to de-escalate the situation, they saw a body in the back seat of the car. Deputies managed to get the car door open and take Abujalil into custody without incident. Deputies immediately determined possible foul play was involved and secured the scene.
During the course of the investigation, homicide detectives determined the victim had sustained obvious signs of trauma. He was identified as Giovani’s father, Julio Abujalil of Bakersfield. Detectives served a warrant at the Abujalils’ home, where both the victim and suspect live. While searching the residence, they found additional evidence at the scene linking Giovani to the crime.
Detectives also discovered Giovani had been released from prison seven days prior. Giovani was determined to be a “two-striker” and released on supervised probation for an elder abuse conviction in 2019. Giovani was arrested for homicide and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s south county detention facility, where he was held without bail.