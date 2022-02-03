DA Tim Ward files criminal charges in elder abuse, killing

Giovani Abujalil faces criminal charges for allegedly killing his father on Jan. 27 in Porterville

VISALIA – Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward wasted no time filing criminal charges on Jan. 31 against Giovannie Abujalil for allegedly killing his 75-year-old father on Jan. 27.

Abujalil, from Bakersfield, is charged with first-degree murder and felony elder abuse resulting in death. Both charges are enhanced with special allegations of using a knife as a a deadly weapon, a prior strike conviction and prior felony convictions.

According to a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release on Jan. 27, deputies were called to the area of Avenue 124 and Road 268 in Porterville for a suspicious man in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and found Abujalil sitting in the vehicle. Abujalil refused to get out of the car.