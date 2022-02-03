Miracle League to take the field for the first time in two years

Miracle League allows children and adults with special needs to experience a version of baseball focused on inclusivity and accessibility

VISALIA – Andrew Blue was just 11 years old when he first stepped onto the Miracle League Field in Visalia. He grew up watching his older siblings play sports, perform in plays and participate in events where family members would gather together in support. In 2004, it was Andrew’s turn to be part of a team, to be front and center and to be cheered by his family along with people he hardly knew.

For the next 15 years, Andrew continued to play in the Miracle League of Visalia, a non-competitive, totally inclusive and extremely accessible version of baseball designed to maximize fun for developmentally delayed children and adults. His mother, Carrie Blue, coached his team for five seasons and watched her son make new friends, feel the energy of sports and experience family rallying in his support.

“It leveled the playing field for him,” said Carrie, who runs a day center for developmentally delayed adults. “It was about seeing friends and having family come to the game. It was a really good outlet for him.”