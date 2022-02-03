Miracle League to take the field for the first time in two years

Miracle League allows children and adults with special needs to experience a version of baseball focused on inclusivity and accessibility
VISALIA – Andrew Blue was just 11 years old when he first stepped onto the Miracle League Field in Visalia. He grew up watching his older siblings play sports, perform in plays and participate in events where family members would gather together in support. In 2004, it was Andrew’s turn to be part of a team, to be front and center and to be cheered by his family along with people he hardly knew.
For the next 15 years, Andrew continued to play in the Miracle League of Visalia, a non-competitive, totally inclusive and extremely accessible version of baseball designed to maximize fun for developmentally delayed children and adults. His mother, Carrie Blue, coached his team for five seasons and watched her son make new friends, feel the energy of sports and experience family rallying in his support.
“It leveled the playing field for him,” said Carrie, who runs a day center for developmentally delayed adults. “It was about seeing friends and having family come to the game. It was a really good outlet for him.”
Just as the league was gearing up for its largest season ever, COVID-19 shut down Miracle League of Visalia in March 2020. For Andrew, the pandemic meant no trips to the ballpark, no friends to play catch with and no more family cheering section. Carrie did her best to find other ways to provide experiences for her son, such as competing in the Special Olympics held virtually, or a bowling league for those with special needs, but nothing could replace the feel of Miracle League.
“It left a big void in his life,” Carrie said. “It was irreplaceable.”
Now 30 years old, Andrew is more excited than ever to return to the field of play after Miracle League announced in January it will move forward with its first season since 2019. In fact, he and the estimated 200 players in the league will be drafted onto their teams. Unlike Major League Baseball, where players are selected by the teams while many others are left out, MIracle League’s draft is a time to recognize every player as a top draft pick for registering for the 2022 season.
“I don’t think many players understand what a draft is but this is a great opportunity to add to the excitement of the season,” Carrie said.
Players who attend will receive a complimentary Miracle League t-shirt, pose with their family in front of our “press conference backdrop” and have their photo taken and be interviewed by local media. The event was pitched by former Rawhide General Manager Jennifer Reynolds, who was announced as the new league coordinator last month.
“The players are so excited it’s infectious,” Reynolds said. “I thought this would be a fun thing for them to do.”
The first day of the draft will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Miracle League Field, 3737 S. Akers St. in Visalia. Draft events will also be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Stafford’s Chocolates, 114 N. Main St. in Porterville, and on Saturday, Feb. 26 at United Cerebral Palsy of Central CA, 606 W. 6th St. in Hanford.
“While most of our registration is out of Visalia and Tulare we are seeing a lot of people from Porterville and Hanford,” Reynolds said.
That’s not surprising considering Visalia is the only Miracle League between Modesto and Los Angeles.
Miracle League is open to both children and adults with special needs. Games are not played like traditional baseball and instead focus on providing a fun experience. Each inning the entire lineup gets an at-bat and players have the option of hitting off a tee or a coach’s pitch. All contact is a live ball and players can choose to stop at a base or circle the bases for a homerun. Volunteers, known as Buddies or Guardian Angels, stay with each player for assistance, protection and enthusiasm. They might push a wheelchair around the bases, help throw or catch a ball, and cheer for their player. Score is never kept and everyone wins.
Miracle League’s Opening Day will be held on Friday, March 25, when players, coaches and volunteers will meet at the field. Players will pick up their uniforms and have a pizza party. The first game of the season will be held the next day on March 26. The eight-week season is played on Saturdays, and two Friday night games under the lights, in March, April and May. Players will be recognized and presented with a trophy after the final game of the season on Saturday, May 21. Reynolds said players incan expect a new twist on game days, including food trucks and dress-up themes this season.
Unregistered volunteers are not allowed on the field, so those interested must register with Miracle League, pay $10 to cover the cost of their t-shirt and attend a volunteer orientation prior to the start of the meeting. Volunteers are expected to attend most or all of the games. Clubs, youth sports teams and church groups are also welcome. For more information, visit www.miracleleaguevisalia.org.