Less than half of Visalia grads are college and career ready

Visalia Unified Board President sets a goal of reaching 75% as staff seeks to increase graduation requirements, offer more college credit courses and encourage more career and technical education classes

VISALIA – Visalia Unified entered the 2021-22 school year with a goal of improving its curriculum and instruction in key areas after 18 months of learning loss due to the pandemic.

A major part of the district’s stated focus for the school year was to “increase the number and percentage of students who are College and Career Ready on the state dashboard.” According to the California School Dashboard, students are considered prepared for college and career if they meet at least one of the following: