Visalia Planned Parenthood appeal postponed to March

Appeal hearing for mall owners objection to Planned Parenthood clinic postponed until March 7

VISALIA – The appeal hearing for a local developer opposing a Planned Parenthood clinic on Mooney Boulevard has been postponed to March 7.

According to the Visalia City Council’s Feb. 7 agenda, it was Planned Parenthood who requested to push back the public hearing.

Earlier this year, developer Dave Paynter, owner of Paynter Realty & Investments, Inc., stated in a letter to the Visalia Planning Commission he is concerned with patients at the medical office, located at 3221 S. Mooney Blvd., using up parking spaces for nearby retailers Bed Bath & Beyond and Marshalls, both of which he owns as part of the Sequoia Mall property, and the possibility of protests.