Former Woodlake council member loses seat, lashes out at council

Florencio Guerra Jr. was removed from his Woodlake city council seat in January for repeated absences without warning; lashes out at other council members
WOODLAKE – At the Jan. 24 Woodlake City Council meeting, former city councilmember Florencio Guerra Jr. spoke from the public side of the dias to confront his former colleagues on his removal from the council seat he was elected to in Nov. 2020.
“This is nothing for me. I’m OK,” Guerra Jr. said. “There’s three seats available this year.”
Guerra Jr. was automatically removed from council via Woodlakes municipal code in January for a slew of unexcused absences from council meetings. Under the current municipal code, any council member that has unexcused absences for three consecutive regular city council meetings or more than 15% of scheduled meetings in a calendar year is deemed to have automatically resigned from office.
In his letter to his former colleagues on council, Guerra Jr. references six meetings he missed along with his explanation for the absences.
Guerra Jr. said he missed multiple council meetings due to his duties as the varsity girls soccer coach at Woodlake High School, where he said he received a co-coach of the year award from the East Sequoia League and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). He also missed several meetings due to being sick, and was unable to attend via Zoom as his “health was in serious jeopardy.”
Illness qualifies as an excused absence in the Woodlake municipal code, but as with all excused absences, the absent city council member must provide written notice to the mayor and the city clerk prior to the meeting. Guerra Jr. failed to provide notice for his absence. At the Jan. 24 meeting, responding to Guerra Jr. ‘s letter attempting to explain himself and ask for his seat back, council member Jose Martinez said the rules exist for a reason.
“I understand his concerns, and I understand the absence, but we all have the same manual. We took this job here not for us, but for the people. We need to abide by these rules. I myself, have had to work until 10:00 p.m. at night—I would take vacation time, come in, do the meeting, and then go back out,” Martinez said. “This is something we take very seriously up here.”
Councilmember Memo Valero echoed his colleague’s words.
“I think coming into this deal, we all need to do our best to be here when asked to be,” Valero said. “I think there’s a difference between volunteer and not-volunteer, and I think we need to adhere by the bylaws.”
In Woodlake councilmembers do not get paid, but the position is also not considered volunteer—it is an elected office.
At the Jan. 24 meeting, Guerra Jr. said he thought Woodlake mayor Rudy Mendoza felt “threatened” by him.
“It’s my personal opinion that the mayor is intimidated by the person you see in front of you, because I’m running again in July,” Guerra Jr. said. “I’m going to get more votes than you, than this last year, again. You’ve made it very personal and you’ve used [the councilmembers] to your ability behind closed doors. But we’ll definitely be able to talk soon.”
Guerra made it known in his letter to council that he had received the second-most votes for a council member since 1984, and he plans to file for candidacy in July for the November elections.
This is not the first time Woodlake has had to oust a council member for habitually not showing up to public meetings. Chuck Ray, who was elected in 2014, was removed from the council after missing almost 80% of meetings in 2015. Greg Gonzalez, who was re-elected in 2018, was kicked off the council after missing four consecutive meetings in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.