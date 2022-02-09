Former Woodlake council member loses seat, lashes out at council

Florencio Guerra Jr. was removed from his Woodlake city council seat in January for repeated absences without warning; lashes out at other council members

WOODLAKE – At the Jan. 24 Woodlake City Council meeting, former city councilmember Florencio Guerra Jr. spoke from the public side of the dias to confront his former colleagues on his removal from the council seat he was elected to in Nov. 2020.

“This is nothing for me. I’m OK,” Guerra Jr. said. “There’s three seats available this year.”

Guerra Jr. was automatically removed from council via Woodlakes municipal code in January for a slew of unexcused absences from council meetings. Under the current municipal code, any council member that has unexcused absences for three consecutive regular city council meetings or more than 15% of scheduled meetings in a calendar year is deemed to have automatically resigned from office.