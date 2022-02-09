Visalia offers bonuses to every city employee

Full-time staff will receive an extra $2,000, part-time an extra $500 and seasonal employees an extra $200 on their next paycheck

VISALIA – Employees of the city of Visalia will have extra money in their next paycheck.

The Visalia City Council approved one-time bonuses for all of its employees scheduled to receive a paycheck on Feb. 18. Full-time, salaried employees will receive a $2,000 bonus, part-time employees working a consistent schedule of 15-20 hours per week will receive $500 and hourly employees working seasonally, youth sports officials or those working minimal hours will receive a $200 bonus. The city estimates there are 610 full-time employees, 150 part-time employees, and 100 employees considered less than part-time who will receive the bonus.