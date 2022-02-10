County calls for state surplus to be spent on water, transportation projects

Tulare County Board of Supervisors ask state lobbyist to push for greater funding to fix the Friant-Kern Canal and to widen Highway 99

VISALIA – Tulare County Supervisors weren’t surprised this week when they were informed some of the Governor’s budget priorities don’t align with their own. The public might be surprised to know that some of them do.

County Information Officer Tammie Weyker-Adkins laid out the county’s 2022 legislative platform at the state level, which includes drought impacts, affordable housing, foster youth, funding for multidisciplinary teams to address homelessness, workforce development and highway infrastructure.