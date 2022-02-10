Former Porterville councilman Daniel Penaloza indicted for child molestation

Tulare County DA’s office states that Daniel Penaloza could face up to five years in state prison over four felony charges
VISALIA – The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Feb. 10 that former Porterville City Council member Daniel Penaloza, 28, was arraigned on a criminal indictment by a Tulare County grand jury for crimes against a minor. The grand jury was empaneled on Feb. 7, and presented an indictment on Feb. 9.
The indictment includes four total felony counts: two counts of sex with a minor more than 3 years younger, sodomy of a person under the age of 18, and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child. The indictment also includes a felony count of dissuading a witness pertaining to a separate victim. The crimes are alleged to have been committed between June 2020 and May 2021.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Penaloza pleaded not guilty and the court released him under supervised own recognizance. Penaloza is scheduled to return to Tulare County Superior Court for a jury trial setting on March 25, 2022, at 8:30 am in Department 17. If convicted of all charges, Penaloza faces up to 5 years in state prison.
The DA’s office asks that if anyone has any additional information that they believe would be helpful to this case, to contact criminal investigator Jessica Machado of the Tulare County District Attorney’s bureau of investigations at (559) 636-5410.