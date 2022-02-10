Lindsay man charged with attempted murder of pregnant wife

District Attorney Tim Ward announced felony charges for attempting to shoot and kill his pregnant wife on Feb
VISALIA – A Lindsay man may spend the rest of his life in prison for allegedly shooting his pregnant wife while holding her one-year-old son.
According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office, they brought attempted murder charges against Antonio Salas Cisneros, 41, on Feb. 9. In all Cisneros is charged with premeditated attempted murder, assault with a firearm, injuring a spouse, child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.
Each count is a felony. Numerous charges are enhanced with special allegations that the crimes are a serious felony, that great bodily injury was inflicted under circumstances involving domestic violence, and that Cisneros personally used a firearm.
If convicted of all charges, Cisneros faces life in prison.
Initial reports from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office stated that detectives were called to a shooting at a home in the 20600 block of Road 204 in Lindsay, on Feb. 3. When they arrived, they found a pregnant woman who had been shot in her torso. She was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical care and has since been released.
Detectives took over the investigation and learned the victim had been in a verbal argument with Cisneros, when he shot her. At the time of the shooting, she was holding her one-year-old son. Luckily, her son and unborn baby were not harmed.
Cisneros ran away from the home after the shooting, but was later found and arrested by deputies and was held on $500,00 bail.