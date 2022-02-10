Lindsay man charged with attempted murder of pregnant wife

Each count is a felony. Numerous charges are enhanced with special allegations that the crimes are a serious felony, that great bodily injury was inflicted under circumstances involving domestic violence, and that Cisneros personally used a firearm.

If convicted of all charges, Cisneros faces life in prison.

Initial reports from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office stated that detectives were called to a shooting at a home in the 20600 block of Road 204 in Lindsay, on Feb. 3. When they arrived, they found a pregnant woman who had been shot in her torso. She was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical care and has since been released.