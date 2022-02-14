Deputies search for two men involved in a string of robberies

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to be on the lookout for two robbers recently involved in two local robberies, perhaps others in different counties

TULARE COUNTY– Deputies continue to search for two men involved in a series of robberies in rural Tulare County, and potentially others in other counties.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours deputies were called to an armed robbery at the Speedway Market in Earlimart. During the investigation, deputies learned a man walked into the business and took an 18-pack of beer from a display. As the suspect began walking towards the door, he pulled out a gun and threatened the clerk. The suspect left the store in a silver Acura SUV.