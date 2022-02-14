Deputies search for two men involved in a string of robberies

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to be on the lookout for two robbers recently involved in two local robberies, perhaps others in different counties
TULARE COUNTY– Deputies continue to search for two men involved in a series of robberies in rural Tulare County, and potentially others in other counties.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours deputies were called to an armed robbery at the Speedway Market in Earlimart. During the investigation, deputies learned a man walked into the business and took an 18-pack of beer from a display. As the suspect began walking towards the door, he pulled out a gun and threatened the clerk. The suspect left the store in a silver Acura SUV.
Just before noon, deputies were called to a second robbery in the parking lot of the Chivo Meat Market in Pixley. When deputies arrived, they learned the two suspects walked up to an elderly male standing in the parking lot and demanded his wallet. When the victim refused to give it up, one of the suspect’s hit him in the head with a gun. The suspects got away without the wallet driving off in the same silver Acura SUV used in the earlier robbery.
Over the course of these investigations, detectives learned these suspects may be responsible for additional robberies in other counties. The Sheriff’s Office is currently working with allied law enforcement agencies regarding these similar robberies. One suspect is described as a man in his early to mid 20’s, between 5’6 and 5’8, thin build, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tan shoes, black face mask, black hand gun and Spanish speaking. The second suspect is a man in his early to mid 20’s, between 5’8 and 5’10, thin build, black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, black face mask, black sunglasses, black hand gun and also Spanish speaking.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Javier Guerrero, Detective Matt Rascon, Sergeant David De La Cruz or the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at [email protected]
Sheriff’s Log
Wednesday, Feb. 9
At approximately 7:30 a.m., deputies were called to a business in the 30500 block of Robinson in Goshen for a burglary. While they were heading to the scene, the victim gave deputies a description of the suspect vehicle pulling his stolen trailer. Deputies tracked down the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Two men were detained. The victim went to the scene and identified the trailer that was taken in the burglary. Inside the trailer was a Bob Cat tractor. Further investigation revealed another burglary had happened at a construction site in the Goshen area. That victim in that burglary went to the scene and identified the Bob Cat tractor as his. Both the trailer and Bob Cat Tractor were released to the victims. The suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property and burglary. The case is still currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.