Pedestrian dies after into oncoming traffic on HWY198

Driver strikes and kills an unidentified 40-year-old man after he runs onto Highway 198

TULARE COUNTY – An unidentified man was struck and killed by a car when he ran onto Highway 198 on Sunday, Feb. 13.

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers from the Visalia area office responded to calls of a pedestrian on Highway 198 eastbound in the vicinity of County Center Drive. While searching for the pedestrian, the pedestrian ran from the center median towards the north shoulder of Highway 198 westbound, west of Santa Fe Avenue directly in front of a 2018 Subaru Forester.