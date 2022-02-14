Visalia debates Planned Parenthood services

Residents share their views, both positive and negative, of plans for Planned Parenthood to move into larger Mooney Boulevard location

VISALIA – Planned Parenthood is no stranger to controversy at the national level but has operated in Visalia under the radar of most opponents for most of its 20-year history in town.

If the public comment period at the Feb. 7 Visalia City Council meeting is any indication, Visalia is split on the idea of Planned Parenthood moving from a non-descript, cramped office on Stevenson Street to a highly visible, larger location on Mooney Boulevard.

Lauren Babb, Vice President of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, was among those who attended the council meeting. In an interview after the meeting, Babb said Planned Parenthood has outgrown its current Visalia health center on Stevenson Street and needs a location like the one at 3221 S. Mooney Boulevard to double the clinic’s size to meet the needs of the community.