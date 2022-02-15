Farmersville mayor Paul Boyer awarded for a lifetime’s service to rural communities

Paul Boyer will receive the William French Award for his lifelong service toward rural development in the San Joaquin Valley
SACRAMENTO – Farmersville mayor and longtime Self Help Enterprises program director Paul Boyer will be presented with the Rural Community Assistance Corporation’s William French Award on Feb. 23 for his decades of work in rural community development across the San Joaquin Valley.
Boyer was the Community Development Program Director for Self Help Enterprises for 43 years. During that time, he served more than 60 rural communities and helped secure funding for over 70 water and sewage projects throughout eight different counties in the San Joaquin Valley.
“The people that really should be honored are the people that I worked with in these communities, because my job was just to help them help themselves,” Boyer said. “Those are the people that really did the work to get things done; I was just there to provide technical assistance, to help them understand some of the government hoops for getting state and federal money.”
Some of Boyer’s work included assessing water quality problems and water system needs in rural communities along with applying for and administering government loans and grants for project financing. Boyer said his experiences with Self Help Enterprises helped to inform and inspire the work he does for Farmersville today. Currently, he is focusing on projects that will improve Farmersville’s public parks and infrastructure.
“Quality of life issues are the things now that I think people are asking for more, because in a lot of ways I think we’ve done a pretty good job of taking care of the basics,” Boyer said. “We’ve got good quality water and a good supply of it. We did have a well go down last year but we’re getting some federal money to replace it. In general, we’re treating our wastewater to a much higher level than it was before, so it’s good for recharge in these times when groundwater is scarce.”
Boyer is currently serving his third term as mayor of Farmersville and has been a member of the town’s city council for 20 years. He also served as Chair of the Farmersville Planning Commission, President of the Tulare County Consolidated Waste Management Authority and as a board member of the San Joaquin Valley Regional Policy Council, the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley and the Tulare County Water Commission.
The William French award is given by the Rural Communities Assistance Corporation (RCAC) every two years to honor individuals who demonstrate lifetime achievements of leadership in rural development. RCAC’s board of directors created the award in 2007 to honor William (Bill) French, RCAC’s CEO for its first 30 years.
“It’s really special that I got to know Bill French when he worked at Self Help Enterprises way back in the late 70’s when I started working there,” Boyer said.
RCAC’s Board of Directors will present the award at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.
“It was really great to get to know a lot of different people in a lot of different communities in the San Joaquin Valley,” Boyer said. “I’m the one getting the award, but really – if I’m accepting it, I’m accepting it in honor of them.”