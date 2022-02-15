Farmersville mayor Paul Boyer awarded for a lifetime’s service to rural communities

Paul Boyer will receive the William French Award for his lifelong service toward rural development in the San Joaquin Valley

SACRAMENTO – Farmersville mayor and longtime Self Help Enterprises program director Paul Boyer will be presented with the Rural Community Assistance Corporation’s William French Award on Feb. 23 for his decades of work in rural community development across the San Joaquin Valley.

Boyer was the Community Development Program Director for Self Help Enterprises for 43 years. During that time, he served more than 60 rural communities and helped secure funding for over 70 water and sewage projects throughout eight different counties in the San Joaquin Valley.