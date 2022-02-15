Nomination period opens for June 7 primary elections

JUDICIAL

The 1,535 judges of the California Superior Courts compete in nonpartisan races in even-numbered years. If a candidate garners more than 50% of the vote in the primary election, they are declared the winner; otherwise the top two vote-getters will be on the ballot at the November general election. If an incumbent runs unopposed, voters will not see their name on the ballot at all. Judicial candidates are required to have 10 years of experience as a law practitioner or as a judge of a court of record.

Incumbents in for judgeships that are up for reelection in 2022 have been appointed by various governors or run unopposed for their current seat:

Superior Court Judge #1 – incumbent: Gary Johnson: Appointed in 2008 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ran unopposed in 2010 and 2016.

Superior Court Judge #2 – incumbent: Hugo Loza: Appointed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2015. Ran unopposed in 2016.

Superior Court Judge #3 – incumbent: Brett Alldredge: Appointed in 2009 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ran unopposed in 2010 and 2016.

Superior Court Judge #4 – incumbent: Antonio Reyes: Appointed in 2013 by Governor Jerry Brown in 2013. Ran unopposed in 2016.

Superior Court Judge #5 – incumbent: Sylvia Hanna: Appointed in 2021 by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Superior Court Judge #6 – incumbent: Jennifer Conn Shirk: Appointed in 2007 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to fill a newly created position. Ran unopposed in 2010 and 2016.

Superior Court Judge #10 – incumbent: Nathan Ide: Appointed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2014. Ran unopposed in 2016.

Superior Court Judge #16 – incumbent: Robert Fultz: Appointed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2015. Ran unopposed in 2016.

Superior Court Judge #21 – incumbent: Ricky Tripp: Appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020.