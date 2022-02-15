Nomination period opens for June 7 primary elections

Candidates for the June 7 primary election can officially file paperwork with Tulare County Elections Office through March 11
TULARE COUNTY – The door is officially open for citizens who would like to declare candidacy for the June 7 Statewide Primary Election.
The Tulare County Registrar of Voters announced Feb. 11 that the nomination period for the June 7 primary will run from Feb. 14 through March 11. This gives prospective candidates just under a month to decide what seat, district or office they plan to file paperwork for.
Nomination papers are available for federal, state, judicial and county offices. Local jurisdictions lower than the county level generally do not have primary elections and are not subject to the Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act, which pits all candidates for a voter-nominated office against each other in the primary election, regardless of party preference. The top two vote-getters in the primary election move on to the general election.
JUDICIAL
The 1,535 judges of the California Superior Courts compete in nonpartisan races in even-numbered years. If a candidate garners more than 50% of the vote in the primary election, they are declared the winner; otherwise the top two vote-getters will be on the ballot at the November general election. If an incumbent runs unopposed, voters will not see their name on the ballot at all. Judicial candidates are required to have 10 years of experience as a law practitioner or as a judge of a court of record.
Incumbents in for judgeships that are up for reelection in 2022 have been appointed by various governors or run unopposed for their current seat:
Superior Court Judge #1 – incumbent: Gary Johnson: Appointed in 2008 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ran unopposed in 2010 and 2016.
Superior Court Judge #2 – incumbent: Hugo Loza: Appointed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2015. Ran unopposed in 2016.
Superior Court Judge #3 – incumbent: Brett Alldredge: Appointed in 2009 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ran unopposed in 2010 and 2016.
Superior Court Judge #4 – incumbent: Antonio Reyes: Appointed in 2013 by Governor Jerry Brown in 2013. Ran unopposed in 2016.
Superior Court Judge #5 – incumbent: Sylvia Hanna: Appointed in 2021 by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Superior Court Judge #6 – incumbent: Jennifer Conn Shirk: Appointed in 2007 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to fill a newly created position. Ran unopposed in 2010 and 2016.
Superior Court Judge #10 – incumbent: Nathan Ide: Appointed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2014. Ran unopposed in 2016.
Superior Court Judge #16 – incumbent: Robert Fultz: Appointed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2015. Ran unopposed in 2016.
Superior Court Judge #21 – incumbent: Ricky Tripp: Appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020.
COUNTY
Tulare County Board of Supervisors can also win their race during the primary election if a candidate garners more than 50% of the vote in the primary election:
County Supervisor District 4 – incumbent: Eddie Valero
County Supervisor District 5 – incumbent: Dennis Townsend
Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector – incumbent: Cass Cook
Assessor/Clerk-Recorder – incumbent: Tara Frietas
District Attorney – incumbent: Tim Ward
Sheriff-Coroner: Mike Boudreaux
County Superintendent of Schools: Tim Hire
Due to ongoing COVID-19 measures and limited space inthe Registrar of Voters lobby, all candidates will need to use the nomination portal available at www.tularecoelections.org to complete the candidate application and then schedule an appointment to obtain nomination documents. The documents can be filled out by appointment only or by certified mail during the nomination period.
For additional information, contact the Registrar of Voters office at (559) 624-7300.