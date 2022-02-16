Co-founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation presented with leadership award, grant

Camila Chávez of the Dolores Huerta Foundation was awarded with the James Irvine Foundation’s 2022 Leadership Award
TULARE COUNTY – The Dolores Huerta Foundation’s co-founder and executive director Camila Chávez was recently named one of the recipients of the James Irvine Foundation’s 2022 Leadership Award for her organization’s work in empowering underrepresented communities throughout the Central Valley.
The Leadership Award was presented on Feb. 7 to seven people from six different Californian organizations focused on addressing the state’s social, political, economic and environmental challenges. The award comes with a $250,000 grant to each organization.
“It’s a big recognition, so I’m super grateful for that,” Chávez said.
The funds, she said, will be used to help build the first Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Center in downtown Bakersfield.
Chávez established the Dolores Huerta Foundation in 2003 alongside her mother, renowned labor rights activist Dolores Huerta, with the goal of reducing barriers to public policy changes for underrepresented communities in the Central Valley. Since then, the foundation has implemented several programs that use the tenets of grassroots organizing to train community members in advocating for policy changes throughout Kern, Tulare, Fresno and northern Los Angeles counties.
“The core of our work is organizing around civic engagement,” Chávez said. “So we get everyday people to realize that in order to make changes in their community, they have to work with their neighbors, coworkers, family members, and work to address what the issues are in their specific communities. And then we help them make the plan.”
Since being founded, the foundation has garnered a history of accomplishing policy goals like altering school discipline practices, improving local infrastructure, expanding access to healthcare and increasing opportunities for political engagement.
“We’ll work with people and train them on parents’ rights, on how to engage the school district, on budget advocacy, so they can advocate for programs that they want to see,” Chávez said.
The foundation’s work builds off the legacy of Huerta’s historic civil rights activism, including founding the United Farm Workers Association alongside Cesar Chávez, Camila Chávez’s uncle, in 1962 and organizing the 1965 Delano grape strike that resulted in California’s first law recognizing the rights of farmworkers to bargain collectively.
The James Irvine Foundation provided $129 million in grants to organizations throughout California in 2021. It has provided over $2.2 billion in grants since being founded in 1937.