Co-founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation presented with leadership award, grant

“The core of our work is organizing around civic engagement,” Chávez said. “So we get everyday people to realize that in order to make changes in their community, they have to work with their neighbors, coworkers, family members, and work to address what the issues are in their specific communities. And then we help them make the plan.”

Since being founded, the foundation has garnered a history of accomplishing policy goals like altering school discipline practices, improving local infrastructure, expanding access to healthcare and increasing opportunities for political engagement.

“We’ll work with people and train them on parents’ rights, on how to engage the school district, on budget advocacy, so they can advocate for programs that they want to see,” Chávez said.