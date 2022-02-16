Judge disqualifies Tulare hospital district’s attorney in civil case

Kern County Judge rules Michael Lampe’s role as both attorney for the plaintiff and key witness for the defense creates “danger” of jury confusion

BAKERSFIELD– A judge has disqualified the attorney representing the Tulare hospital district in its civil suit against its former legal counsel.

On Feb. 9, Kern County Superior Court Judge Thomas Clark ruled Visalia attorney Michael Lampe could no longer represent the Tulare Local Hospital District in its lawsuit against Bruce Greene, his law firm and two former hospital board members, because of his dual role as attorney for the plaintiff and key witness for both the plaintiffs and defendants.

“There is a very real danger that the jury will be confused and have difficulty distinguishing between evidentiary statements of witness Lampe and advocacy statements of attorney Lampe,” Clark stated on the record. “Even without a conscious desire to exploit this dual role as Defendants suggested, the danger exists and it would be very difficult for the Court to undo and untangle these issues at the time of final argument.”