Unmask Tulare County issues illegitimate cease-and-desist ‘order’ to local governments

John Sarsfield of the Law Offices of Melo & Sarsfield—a local law firm with years of experience in holding elected officials accountable—said if a cease-and-desist letter is not from the courts, there is no legal authority. Unmask Tulare County’s letter is not from the courts, and Visalia resident Brenden Watson, who submitted the letter, is not a lawyer under the State Bar of California. It is effectively no different than speaking during public comment at a public meeting, or submitting “cease-and-desist” written on a piece of notebook paper.

“This letter does not have any legal effect,” Sarsfield said. “As an attorney, I see it basically as a citizen exercising his right to petition his government for redress of his grievances, which he has every right to do. But that doesn’t mean it carries any lawful authority. It is not a court order.”

Visalia Unified School District is no stranger to these letters. VUSD spokesperson Kim Batty said the District will continue to follow all current legal requirements related to health orders and regulations.