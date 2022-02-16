Unmask Tulare County issues illegitimate cease-and-desist ‘order’ to local governments

Anti-mask, anti-vaccine group Unmask Tulare County issues lawless cease-and-desist letter to Visalia Unified School District, Tulare County Office of Education and Tulare County Board of Supervisors
VISALIA – Unmask Tulare County, the often loud minority that shouts at Visalia Unified School Board meetings, issued a letter under the guise of a legal document to local officials demanding an end to “unconstitutional covid injection and mask mandates.”
California’s indoor mask mandate expired Feb. 15, but the letter addressed to Visalia Unified School District, Tulare County Office of Education, Tulare County Board of Education and the Tulare County Board of Supervisors was signed Jan. 19, before the Newsom Administration announced that the school mask mandate would remain in place and be reassessed Feb. 28.
Unmask Tulare County member Krystal Reynolds read from the group’s letter during public comment at the Feb. 8 VUSD meeting, and gave the board a direct order.
“You are hereby ordered presently and into the future to cease and desist the following activities,” Reynolds said. “Experimental COVID-19 injections as a requirement for continued employment and continued attendance in classrooms…two, discarding and disregarding constitutional choices and rights…and three, ignoring federal and state laws that guard the constitutional rights of the people, including their children to remain safe and secure from harm.”
Reynolds also “ordered” that the total amount of federal funds that have been received in exchange for adoption of “these unlawful and unconstitutional executive orders” is to be publicly displayed. The financial information of public institutions is already publicly available.
John Sarsfield of the Law Offices of Melo & Sarsfield—a local law firm with years of experience in holding elected officials accountable—said if a cease-and-desist letter is not from the courts, there is no legal authority. Unmask Tulare County’s letter is not from the courts, and Visalia resident Brenden Watson, who submitted the letter, is not a lawyer under the State Bar of California. It is effectively no different than speaking during public comment at a public meeting, or submitting “cease-and-desist” written on a piece of notebook paper.
“This letter does not have any legal effect,” Sarsfield said. “As an attorney, I see it basically as a citizen exercising his right to petition his government for redress of his grievances, which he has every right to do. But that doesn’t mean it carries any lawful authority. It is not a court order.”
Visalia Unified School District is no stranger to these letters. VUSD spokesperson Kim Batty said the District will continue to follow all current legal requirements related to health orders and regulations.
“These cease and desist letters are neither new nor novel to the District,” VUSD’s statement read. “We have received several letters asking the District to take, or not take, certain actions related to the federal and state legal requirements.”
The beginning of the letter reads: “Please take notice, the people hold all power in this state, and their Constitutional rights are being violated by Governor Newsom’s unlawful vaccination order.”
No such order currently exists in California or anywhere in the United States.
The group has used anti-democratic rhetoric to harness the mob power of angry residents in one of the most poverty-stricken counties in California, where just 14% of residents possess a college degree and 41% of the adult population is functionally illiterate, the worst literacy rate in the nation.
The same group in November 2021 falsely vocalized at a town hall-style rally that Governor Newsom had stolen the gubernatorial recall election, with Unmask Tulare County leaders Jimmy Malloy and Marilyn Malloy preaching to a packed house in Exeter that they’d been told by God to raise an “army” and “fight.”
Unmask Tulare County has rallied against mask mandates and vaccines aimed at protecting Americans from COVID-19. The disease has claimed almost 1,300 lives in Tulare County since its onset in 2020, more than all of the Californians that died in the American wars of the 21st century in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was copied on the letter, a figure who Unmask Tulare County falsely recognizes as the most powerful elected official in the county. The Tulare County Sheriff has been vocal on his own social media platforms pushing false conspiracy theories about the 2020 Presidential Election.
“Our Sheriff is the most powerful ally that we have,” Unmask Tulare County speaker Josh Flowers said at the Nov. 8 rally. “The Sheriff is the most powerful representative you elect. He has the authority to reject any laws or mandates which do not secure your rights. He is constitutionally bound, and he has absolute authority within his jurisdiction.”
Boudreaux is not the most powerful elected official or law enforcement officer in the county and does not have absolute authority—no one does in the United States. District Attorney Tim Ward sits above Sheriff Boudreaux in the Tulare County law enforcement and elected official hierarchy, illustrated by his recent prosecution and conviction of former TCSO deputy Sgt. Richard Ramirez. Boudreax was named in federal lawsuit also related to Ramirez for allegedly promoting a culture of looking the other way that could produce felony convictions of domestic abuse and witness intimidation.