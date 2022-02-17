ACLU report states that Valley sheriffs undermine state immigration laws

New report shows some Sheriffs work with ICE officers to coordinate transfers of undocumented inmates but there is little evidence in the case of Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY– Central Valley sheriffs are pursuing an anti-immigrant agenda through various forms of cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to a new report released today by the ACLU of Northern California.

Documents obtained through Public Records Act requests show that sheriffs have schemed shadow systems for transferring people in local jails to ICE—people who have completed their sentences, paid their bail, or were granted release by a judge and are eligible to return to their families and communities. Sheriffs’ officials have done so in partnership with ICE agents, circumventing state law.

The ACLU claims this is the first time that this collusion, while long suspected, has been conclusively documented.