ACLU report states that Valley sheriffs undermine state immigration laws

New report shows some Sheriffs work with ICE officers to coordinate transfers of undocumented inmates but there is little evidence in the case of Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY– Central Valley sheriffs are pursuing an anti-immigrant agenda through various forms of cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to a new report released today by the ACLU of Northern California.
Documents obtained through Public Records Act requests show that sheriffs have schemed shadow systems for transferring people in local jails to ICE—people who have completed their sentences, paid their bail, or were granted release by a judge and are eligible to return to their families and communities. Sheriffs’ officials have done so in partnership with ICE agents, circumventing state law.
The ACLU claims this is the first time that this collusion, while long suspected, has been conclusively documented.
Most notably, the ACLU says Valley Sheriffs are violating the California Values Act (Senate Bill 54), also known as the “sanctuary law,” which limits when local law enforcement can transfer a person to ICE. Under the law, only those convicted of serious or violent crimes can be transferred to ICE custody.
But the ACLU has uncovered documents showing that sheriffs in the Central Valley have worked to circumvent the law to deliver people to ICE, using the following tactics:
- Holding people in jail for extra time to allow ICE agents to come and arrest them
- Creating shadow transfer systems to avoid public scrutiny, including by “releasing” people into non-public areas of jails, where ICE agents come to arrest them
- Providing ICE agents advance notice of a person’s release time from jail and coordinating releases to line up with the schedules of immigration agents
- Readily sending ICE agents information about people in their custody and allowing ICE to decide who is eligible for arrest under California law—essentially relying on federal officials to interpret state law
While the ACLU presented emails, documents and statistics to illustrate Valley sheriff’s departments violating state law, there were few mentions of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. The only incident involving Tulare County outlined in the report was an arrest made by two ICE agents at Tulare County courthouse. On Feb. 21, 2020, two ICE deportation officers entered the Tulare County Superior Court in Porterville and went to the department where an undocumented man was waiting to be arrainged on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle. Using descriptions and photographs from records checks, the ICE officers identified themselves to the man, told him “he had no lawful authorization or documentation to be lawfully present in the United States,” notified him he had a federal warrant for his arrest, arrested the man and then transported him to the ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in Fresno for further processing.
The incident resulted in the arrest of a community member who was attending their court hearing in a Central Valley courthouse, a violation of California Assembly Bill 668, which made it illegal to conduct civil arrests in courthouses in January 2020.
The report implies the incident could have only happened if the Sheriff’s Department had given ICE the description, charges and date and time of the man’s hearing at the courthouse, but doesn’t prove those things happened. Even if they did, the man was being charged with a serious or violent crime, and, if convicted that day, would have fallen under the rules of allowable ICE transfers under the sanctuary law.
Numbers Game
The report goes on to state behind-the-scenes notification and transfer tactics mean that local law enforcement have avoided accurately reporting the transfers of people to ICE custody, as required under the California Values Act.
The ACLU estimates that at least 1,000 people have been transferred to ICE custody from Central Valley jails since the 2018 enactment of the Values Act—a number nearly three times higher than what Central Valley sheriffs have officially reported at local forums in compliance with the The Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUTH) Act. Passed by the legislature in 2017, the TRUTH Act county governments hold a community forum detailing local law enforcement’s interaction with ICE for inmates being held at local jails.
“The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office wants to reiterate the fact that our men and women abide by all laws in regards to SB 54, as well as the Truth Act,” the department said in response to the report. “It is our policy to go above and beyond compliance requirements. The report mentioned has zero documented cases of any violations as it pertains to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.”
That wasn’t the case in Tulare County where the Sheriff’s Department reported the same numbers to the AG’s Office as they did at the TRUTH forums held by the Board of Supervisors in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The only discrepancy in Tulare County was the difference between those two numbers and numbers found by the ACLU through a Public Records Act Request of 11 fewer transfers.
There is evidence ICE transfers have risen since pro-immigration legislation was passed in 2014, 2017 and 2018. Despite a major dip in 2017, the number of Tulare County inmates placed in immigration removal proceedings increased from 115 in 2011 to 501 in 2019, the last year for which data was listed in the report. That trend continued into 2020 as Tulare County reported ICE requested detainers on 592 inmates; however, the rise in requests corresponded with the lowest number of bookings since the county began tracking ICE holds in 2017.
The report did note that sheriffs, including Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, had proposed resolutions opposing the sanctuary law despite public protest. In May 2018, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asked the Board of Supervisors to pass a resolution opposing the state “sanctuary law” protecting undocumented immigrants. Formally known as Senate Bill 54 or the California Values Act, the Sheriff said the law hindered his department’s ability to bring some criminals to justice since it was signed into law last October. Boudreaux addressed the Supervisors but was appealing to the crowd in the packed board chambers when he said he understood this was an emotionally charged meeting. He said he was born and raised in Porterville where many of his friends were undocumented. Boudreaux chose his words wisely when saying he has and will always provide public safety for “those who live here” but that he would also seek justice “if you are here committing crimes.” He explained that there are loopholes in SB 54 that allow criminals to extort undocumented residents from reporting crimes against their families, such as forcing children into prostitution, drug dealing and gangs.
Most of those in attendance at the meeting, said taking away the sanctuary status of Tulare County, if only symbolically, would hinder the Sheriff’s ability to catch those undocumented criminals because even fewer of their victims will come forward now that the Sheriff is openly working with ICE.
Boudreaux also appealed to the supervisors’ fiscal responsibility arguing that the law’s prohibitions for local law enforcement to work with ICE could cost the Sheriff’s Department federal funds used to reimburse local jails for housing undocumented criminals for ICE.
Tulare County later signed onto an amicus brief filed in support of a lawsuit challenging the validity of the Values Act but the law was ultimately upheld by the courts in its entirety.
A VISION of future laws
Through data and document analysis, combined with the stories of impacted people, the report makes the case for the passage of the VISION Act, proposed legislation which would more clearly prohibit all state and local law enforcement from transferring people to ICE. According to Maria Romani, Staff Attorney with the Immigrants’ Rights Project at the ACLU of Northern California and author of the report, the complex web of criminal conviction carveouts that currently exists under the Values Act allows sheriffs to take advantage of the layers of analysis required to implement the law adequately.
-This article was updated at 2:10 p.m. PST on Feb. 17, 2022.
“The solution to the continued collusion between the sheriffs and immigration enforcement agents is a bright-line rule like the one proposed in the VISION Act, which would make clear that no person should be transferred into ICE custody,” said Romani. “It’s within the legislature’s power to put a stop to local law enforcement searching out loopholes to ‘justify’ separating California immigrants from their families and communities.”
According to the report, the vulnerabilities of California’s large Central Valley immigrant population—high poverty levels, language barriers, and a dearth of legal service providers in the region—help to illuminate why Central Valley law enforcement officials have remained unaccountable to their abuses of power, and why urgent action is needed from our state lawmakers.