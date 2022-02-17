League gives assistance to students in need

The Assistance League of Visalia pledges they will hold five “Operation School Bell” events intended to help provide students in need with proper clothes

VISALIA – The Assistance League of Visalia will hold five Operation School Bell events throughout February and March to provide approximately 100 Tulare County children with new clothes.

The events will be held at the JC Penny in Visalia, where Tulare County students who otherwise might not be able to afford new clothing will be given $100 in store credit, or $125 to those in 7th grade or higher, to be spent however they wish.

“Many times there are kids that don’t want to come to school because they’re embarrassed of their clothes,” said Stephen Claypool, marketing officer for the Assistance League of Visalia. “At these events they can buy anything they want, and it’s all new clothing. We think it helps them understand they’re just as important as other folks.”