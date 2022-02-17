Visalia gang member named ‘Guilty’ convicted of several murders

Jury finds Noel Herrera guilty of several murders, recommends the death sentence for his crimes

PORTERVILLE – A gang member with the moniker “Guilty” was found just that by a jury of his peers on Feb. 3.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Feb. 15 that Noel Herrera, 32, was found guilty of multiple murders committed from 2010 to 2017. The jury went so far as to recommend a death sentence as well.