Visalia gang member named ‘Guilty’ convicted of several murders

Jury finds Noel Herrera guilty of several murders, recommends the death sentence for his crimes
PORTERVILLE – A gang member with the moniker “Guilty” was found just that by a jury of his peers on Feb. 3.
The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Feb. 15 that Noel Herrera, 32, was found guilty of multiple murders committed from 2010 to 2017. The jury went so far as to recommend a death sentence as well.
Herrera committed his first shooting murder on Jan. 9, 2010. The victim was a 26-year-old male. In a drive by shooting on April 24, 2014, Herrera shot and killed a 25-year-old male. On Feb. 15, 2017, Herrera was again involved in a drive by shooting. No one was injured in this incident. Three days later on Feb. 18, 2017, Herrera shot and killed a 20-year-old male victim. After being stopped by law enforcement the next day for speeding, a search of his vehicle revealed a firearm that eventually led to ballistic evidence linking him to the Feb. 15, 2017 shooting. All of the crimes took place in the city of Visalia.
After a complete investigation, law enforcement and prosecutors filed the entirety of the case against Herrera in March 2018.
On Jan. 18, a jury began hearing evidence in the criminal phase of the case. On Feb. 3, the jury found Herrera guilty of three counts of premeditated first-degree murder with special circumstances and allegations that the crimes constituted multiple murders, and that Herrera personally used a firearm. In addition, the jury convicted Herrera of premeditated attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.