Woodlake Unified to move forward with K-5 split

“The community is split,” Gonzalez said. “Part of the community believes that there is no need to move forward right now, and the other half of the community is saying that they are tired of having multiple drop offs and pickups. In addition, the community believes that we are not big enough yet.”

Gonzalez said the proposed plans for the changes are informed by her research and experience working as an instructional consultant for the Tulare County Office of Education and the State Department of Education.

“According to the research, and in my experience in working and supporting many districts in Tulare, Kings and Fresno County, moving away from a split system with K-2 and 3-5 and into a K-5 or K-8 is ultimately better for students because of the continuity of programs, opportunities to build relationships and the continuity at one site,” Gonzalez said.