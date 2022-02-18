Former fighter pilot Stoll ready to fight for Valley in Congress

Republican Matt Stoll is one of six candidates for the special election to fill Devin Nunes’ 22nd Congressional seat and says he will be running in the midterm primary for the new 13th Congressional seat

VISALIA – Retired Navy fighter pilot Matt Stoll said he wants to continue fighting for America but this time he’ll be doing it from the ground instead of in the air.

Stoll is among six candidates and four Republicans vying to serve out the rest of the year in the 22nd Congressional District, vacated by longtime Representative Devin Nunes in January, before new, redrawn districts take effect in December. An F-18 Hornet fighter pilot, Stoll retired from military service in 2019 after 20 years including flying 44 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Stoll said he is pro-Trump yet pro-Choice and believes entrepreneurial innovation, a capitalist economy and hard work are bedrocks of the country and things worth fighting to preserve.

“I’m here to battle for our Constitution, our way of life, champion the capitalist system, and protect our liberties,” Stoll said.