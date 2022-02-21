Another school shooting threat prompts warning from Sheriff

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reiterated to the public that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes threats like these extremely seriously. He states that they will not be tolerated and those who make them will face serious consequences. They are not a joke, and they will not be treated like one. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

Sheriff’s Log

Sunday, Feb. 20

At approximately 2 a.m. deputies were called to the Gasco Food Mart on the 14300 block of County Line in Delano for an armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies learned a man in a mask and hoodie walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt during the robbery. If anyone has information, they’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.