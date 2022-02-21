Another school shooting threat prompts warning from Sheriff

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issues warning that school shooting threats will not be tolerated
TULARE COUNTY – Another school shooting threat cropped up that urged Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux to announce how serious threats like these are.
According to the Sheriff’s office at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 deputies were made aware of a student at the Tulare County Alternative Achievement Program making threats to bring a gun to school and shoot it up. The suspect was identified as a 13-year-old student at the school and had made the threats in front of other students and staff. The suspect was arrested and taken to juvenile hall and booked for making criminal threats.
Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reiterated to the public that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes threats like these extremely seriously. He states that they will not be tolerated and those who make them will face serious consequences. They are not a joke, and they will not be treated like one. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Feb. 20
At approximately 2 a.m. deputies were called to the Gasco Food Mart on the 14300 block of County Line in Delano for an armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies learned a man in a mask and hoodie walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt during the robbery. If anyone has information, they’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
At approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the Terra Bella Express on Road 236 for a report of an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they found that three people walked the store with an AR Style Rifle demanding money from the store clerk. The clerk gave the suspects the money and they fled the scene. The clerk was unarmed. Detectives arrived on scene to begin their investigation. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.