Visalia Police arrest man firing gun in his backyard

Police arrest Sergio Saavedra at his residence on Sunnyview for shooting his gun in his backyard

VISALIA – Sometimes officers go a whole shift without so much as a peep, other times they are walking into residential gunfire.

According to the Visalia Police Department, on Saturday, Feb. 19 officers were dispatched to “shots fired” calls for service at Bridge and Sunnyview and Court and Sunnyview between 10:37 p.m. and 11:16 p.m. As officers were in the area several additional gunshots were heard.

Officers were able to narrow down the location of the shots fired to a residence in the 300 block of east Sunnyview. While officers were positioned in front of the home, several additional gun shots could be heard coming from the backyard of the residence.