Visalia Police arrest man firing gun in his backyard

Police arrest Sergio Saavedra at his residence on Sunnyview for shooting his gun in his backyard
VISALIA – Sometimes officers go a whole shift without so much as a peep, other times they are walking into residential gunfire.
According to the Visalia Police Department, on Saturday, Feb. 19 officers were dispatched to “shots fired” calls for service at Bridge and Sunnyview and Court and Sunnyview between 10:37 p.m. and 11:16 p.m. As officers were in the area several additional gunshots were heard.
Officers were able to narrow down the location of the shots fired to a residence in the 300 block of east Sunnyview. While officers were positioned in front of the home, several additional gun shots could be heard coming from the backyard of the residence.
With the help of a family member not at the residence, contact was made with the homeowner, Sergio Saavedra, 46. Sergio did eventually exit the home. He was taken into custody. Several shell casings were located at the residence. Violent crimes detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Visalia police ask that anyone with information should contact the Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit at (559) 734-8117. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.
Visalia Crime Logs
Thursday, Feb. 17
At 7:45 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a female who responded to Kaweah Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. During the investigation Francisco Morones, 59, was identified as the suspect. Morones was in the waiting room of the hospital and taken into custody without incident. The crime scene was located at a residence in the 1500 block of West La Vida Ave. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738
Wednesday, Feb. 16
At 9:40 a.m. the Target on south Mooney Boulevard was burglarized, and a large amount of electronics were taken. On Feb. 2 an additional burglary occurred at the Target located in the city of Tulare. During the investigation, detectives from the Visalia Police Department property crimes unit were able to identify Gary Redfearn, 40, from Bakersfield, as the suspect. Redfearn is on post release community supervision (PRCS) out of Kern County for burglary. An arrest warrant was authorized and on Feb. 16, detectives from the Visalia Police Department property crimes unit, Kern County Probation Department, and Bakersfield Police Department contacted Redfearn at his apartment in Bakersfield. Redfearn was taken into custody without incident. During a search of his apartment, detectives located electronics taken during the two commercial burglaries. Redfearn was booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility on two counts of commercial burglary.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
At 8:47 a.m., Visalia Police Department officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle into a residence in the 1200 block of north Cain Street. Upon arrival, officers observed evidence of possible illegal narcotics activity at the residence that was struck by the vehicle. A short time later, narcotics detectives arrived and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Detectives located 251 pounds of processed marijuana, packaged for sales. Jesus Calderon, 47, was arrested for possession of cannabis for sale and cannabis cultivation. Calderon was later booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial detention facility
At approximately 7:18 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to a traffic collision, involving a pedestrian, on Walnut west of Ben Maddox. Upon arrival, officers learned the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle, while in the roadway, in an area not illuminated by streetlights. The pedestrian was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld, pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing.
Monday, Feb. 14
At approximately 5:42 p.m. Visalia Police Department officers responded to a fight in progress, in the 400 block of north Akers. When officers arrived, they found a victim had been stabbed during the altercation. He was transported by ambulance to Kaweah Health Medical Center. The suspect, John Slavin, 57, was located and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility for assault with a deadly weapon.