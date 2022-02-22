Economist Chris Thornberg tells Tulare County to focus on ‘workers, workers, workers’

That trend should change as more multi-family housing is slated for construction this year as well as new starter homes to accommodate more families trying to move out of rentals. Real estate remains a tight market in Tulare County as a lack of inventory is driving up prices. Home prices in Tulare County increased by 21.4% from April 2019 to April 2020, a faster climb than Fresno and Kern counties, because there is only a six-month inventory of new homes and just a 60-day inventory of existing homes. Only 4.6% of the housing supply in California has been built in the last 10 years compared with states like Texas, which have built 14.1% of its housing during the same time.

“There is not enough housing for people to live in this state,” Thornburg said. “If you don’t build them, people aren’t going to come.”

Labor Market

Increasing the number of local residents entering the workforce may prove to be the most promising option. Thornburg said remote working is here to stay but it will be a hybrid model depending on the skill level of the employee, the type of work they are doing and the product or service being offered to the consumer. A report from the National Bureau of Economic Research shows that one-third of workers want to work exclusively from home while nearly a quarter don’t want to work from home at all. The rest said they would prefer to split their time between home and the office. Prior to the pandemic, working from home only represented 5.5% of all working days compared with 14.6% now. The biggest increases in work from home (WFH) days came in the business services, information, finance and insurance sectors where nearly a third of working days are expected to be at home going forward.