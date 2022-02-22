Online scammers seek to swindle by pretending to be bosses, coworkers

Better Business Bureau urges people to watch out for business email compromise fraud from scammers impersonating work colleagues

CALIFORNIA – The Better Business Bureau is urging employees to be wary of scammers who may be posing as bosses or coworkers in phony texts and emails.

This type of scam, known as business email compromise (BEC) fraud, targets people who pay bills and transfer money for businesses and government or nonprofit organizations. Scammers typically pretend to be bosses or coworkers, then delegate tasks like sending money, purchasing gift cards or relaying personal information. According to the FBI, BEC scams cause more financial loss than any other type of fraud in the U.S.

BEC scammers typically use illicit open source tools or lead generation services to obtain employees’ email usernames and passwords, along with the names of people within an organization and their job functions. Once they have that information, they send emails or text messages in which they impersonate a boss or coworker with messages that might say something like: “Hi, I’m tied up in a meeting right now but let me know when you get this message.” People who reply to those messages are then asked to perform a quick task, usually involving the transfer of money or information. Money from these scams is often obtained by scammers through “money mules,” people who move illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else.