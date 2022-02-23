Brief storm provides little relief to Valley water

Tulare County is at 100% of normal for the current water year to date but window is closing on rainy season

TULARE COUNTY – This week’s storm was exciting and rare but it wasn’t nearly enough water to erase one of the driest Januarys on record.

Tuesday’s rainfall started out the morning with a sprinkle but quickly dropped to less than a drip, according to the National Weather Service station in Hanford. It picked up again at lunch time and by midafternoon it briefly blustered with strong winds and heavy rainfall before the spicket was turned off again. During the afternoon downpour, the temperature dropped to 47 degrees, winds picked up to 13 mph and humidity reached 83% to create hailstorm, leaving yards around the county looking like they were thawing out from some light snow.