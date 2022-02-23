Exeter council passes notice of completion on Visalia Road project

There were approximately $160,000 in change orders to complete the Visalia Road repaving project last December

EXETER – The Exeter City Council sewed up the final step on the Visalia Road repaving project by unanimously passing a notice of completion on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The once pothole-riddled stretch of Visalia Road between Jacob Place and Orange Avenue was recently repaved as part of the city’s Visalia Road Project. Construction of the roughly $4.3 million project was deemed complete on Dec. 8. According to Exeter city manager, Adam Ennis, there were approximately $160,000 in change orders needed to complete the project.

The project was funded by Measure R, a half cent sales tax used for the improvement of streets and roads in Tulare County. The project also used $170,000 in money appropriated from the city’s sewer fund, which was used to relocate a lift station that sits under the Visalia Road and Belmont intersection.