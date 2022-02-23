Gov. unveils plan to move from pandemic to endemic phase of COVID-19

SMARTER Plan balances the state’s management of the virus with advancement of the recovery while preparing for future outbreaks

FONTANA – Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the state’s plan to move from the pandemic to the endemic phase of California’s response to COVID-19.

Speaking from a state-operated warehouse in Fontana with rows of stacked boxes of the personal protective equipment as his backdrop, Newsom outlined his SMARTER Plan balancing a strategic approach to managing the virus while moving the state forward in its recovery at a Feb. 17 press conference. He also made it clear Californians should not expect an end to COVID-19 even as the state emerges from the Omicron surge and begins easing restrictions.

“There is no end date, there is not a moment where we declare victory,” Newsom said. “We now know, it’s more of a direction.”