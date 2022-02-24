100 zero-emission trucks to be deployed in the Valley

The Valley Air District accepted funds to deploy 100 zero-emission class 8 trucks at facilities in Tracy and Fresno

SACRAMENTO – Tulare County’s air may benefit from action taken by the Valley Air District to accept funding to deploy 100 zero-emission battery electric Class 8 trucks and install supporting fast-charging infrastructure in the Valley.

The Valley Air District took action Feb. 21 to accept over $36.5 million in California Energy Commission (CEC) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) funding to deploy the trucks and build the technology needed to keep them charged. They will be deployed at an Albertsons distribution center in Tracy and a Pepsi manufacturing facility in South-Central Fresno. Pepsi, who reduced their Modesto fleet’s emissions by 53% by utilizing zero and near-zero emission technology in 2020, is also an investor in the plans.